Paint Protection Film Market Key Drivers, Key Countries, Regional Landscape, Segmentation and Share Analysis by 2025
Paint protection film is also known as to as clear bra, clear paint film, PPF and clear film. It is a thermoplastic urethane film and also utilizes polymeric calendered PVC film, adhesives and clay coated paper. It is majorly applied on exposed painted automotive exteriors such as side mirrors, hoods, door edges, door handle cavities, bumpers, rocker panel, and wheel flare. The film provides protection from stone chips, bug damage, automotive fluid stains, road tar stains, scratches, and punishing outdoor weathering.
The industry is concentration, the key brand include 3M Company, Eastman, Avery Denison , XPEL, Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain), Orafol, Argotec, Sharpline Converting, Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA), PremiumShield and so on.
Asia Pacific is the leading regional market owing to shift of key automotive manufacturers coupled with an increase in number of car sales in countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Vietnam. Conventionally, North America and Europe were the major markets, however strong economic growth along with large untapped potential has resulted in strong growth of emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America.
The global Paint Protection Film market is valued at 870 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1240 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Paint Protection Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Paint Protection Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
3M Company
Eastman
Avery Denison
XPEL
Orafol
Argotec
Sharpline Converting
PremiumShield
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PVC Type Paint Protection Film
PU Type Paint Protection Film
TPU Type Paint Protection Film
Segment by Application
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Aerospace & Defense
