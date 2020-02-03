Patient Handling Equipment Market : Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2016 – 2026

Patient handling devices are assistive devices which allows the patients in hospitals and nursing homes and other medical centers to transfer between beds and chair other places. Patient handling equipment designed to help the patients with some mobility but who are lack the strength to control their body movements. The mechanical devices that are used to manual patient handling based on assessment of patient needs mainly based on safety for the caregiver, the patient, and rehabilitation goals. There are a variety of devices are available such as transfer sheets, it enables to minimize manual patient handling during lateral transfers and repositioning and helping to increase patient comfort. Beds that automatically turn patients into a sitting position. Sit and stand assistive devices that helps to patients for change positions. Non-mechanical assist devices Portable passive lifts that are able to turn and reposition patients, pick patients up from the floor, and take patients from ambulances. Patient handling Equipment Market: Drivers and restraints

Global Patient handling Equipment market can be driven by following drivers, Patient handling Equipment has gained widespread of acceptance by diverse departments such as rthopedics, Neurology, Critical Care Units, rehabilitation and bariatric surgeries etc., are provides lucrative market opportunities. Patient handling Equipment provides greatest contributions in assisting the patients from one place to another place. Increasing technological innovations in medical field propels the global patient handling equipment market. Major restraints of the market, Patient handling equipment are expensive

Patient handling Equipment Market: Segmentation

Global Patient Handling Equipment Market can be segmented as following types

Global Patient handling Equipment by Products:

By Product Medical Beds Long-term care beds Psychiatric care beds Curative care beds Others Wheelchair Manual wheelchair Powered Wheelchair Mechanical Equipments Non mechanical equipment Bathroom safety supplies Ambulatory Aids Others

By Accessories Stretcher accessories Hospital Bed Accessories Lifting accessories Transfer accessories Evacuation accessories

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Home care

By Type of Care Critical care Wound care Bariatric care Orthopaedic Care Neurologic Care Rehabilitation



Patient Handling Equipment Market: Overview

Increasing the demand for advanced technological products in various medical fields and increasing the need of equipment to handle patients with more care are provides a robust market growth. Increasing the technological advancements and applications of these advancements in critical surgeries such orthopedic surgeries and cardiac and bariatric surgeries are propels Patient Handling Equipment market over the forecast period.

Patient Handling Equipment Market: Region-Wise Outlook

Depending upon the geographic regions Patient handling Equipment market is segmented into seven key regions: Those are North America, Latin America, and Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and Asia pacific excluding japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa.

North America dominating the global Patient Handling Equipment market. Increasing awareness among the people towards the use of innovative technologies providing lucrative market. Asian Pacific region market is considered to rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, this region is anticipating providing a robust growth of global Patient handling Equipment market over the forecast period.

