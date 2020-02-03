Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Key Enhancement, Growing Business Opportunities Forecasting by 2023

Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market By Trial Phase, Service Provider, Type and End User – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023.

The Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market was worth USD 2.78 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 8.46 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.14% during the forecast period. Expanding rate of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) is anticipated to quicken the interest for pharmacovigilance services over the conjecture time frame. Developing prevalence of chronic diseases is another significant benefactor for the PV development. Treatment of these chronic diseases require uptake of blend of medications bringing about ADR. To curtail this issue, PV administrations are used. Also, presence of charitable association for spreading the awareness associated with PV, for example, International Society of Pharmacovigilance (ISoP) is anticipated to encourage the selection of PV amid the conjecture time frame as it is concentrating on upgrading safe and appropriate use of medications at worldwide level. Increasing government activities relating to adoption of PV administrations is foreseen to impel the business development in the following years.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies.

The leading players in the market are BioClinica, LabCorp, Capgemini, Clinquest Group B.V, iMEDGlobal, ITClinical, Cognizant, ArisGlobal LLC, ICON plc, IBM and Accenture. This industry is witnessing a tremendous boost due to patent expiration of branded drugs and rising number of new drug developments. This has encouraged several local and international pharmacovigilance service providers in the market.

For the purpose of this study CrystalMarketResearch.com segmented the global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market report:

By Clinical Trial Phase:

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Service Provider:

In-house

Contract Outsourcing

By Type:

Intensified ADR Reporting

Targeted Spontaneous Reporting

Spontaneous Reporting

EHR Mining

Cohort Event Monitoring

By End User:

Research Organizations

Hospitals

Industrial

The Regional Analysis Covers:

1. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

2. North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

3. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

4. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

5. Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Major TOC of Report:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.3. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

4.4. South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia and Rest of South America)

4.5. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

5. Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market, By Trial Phase

6. Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market, By Service Provider

