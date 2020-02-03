Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CNL
NICE Systems
Tyco international
Vidsys
Axxon Soft
Genetec
Intergraph
Milestone System
PRYSM Software
Verint Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PSIM+
PSIM
PSIM lite
Market segment by Application, split into
Critical Infrastructure
First Responders
Commercial
Military
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 PSIM+
1.4.3 PSIM
1.4.4 PSIM lite
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Critical Infrastructure
1.5.3 First Responders
1.5.4 Commercial
1.5.5 Military
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 CNL
12.1.1 CNL Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Introduction
12.1.4 CNL Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 CNL Recent Development
12.2 NICE Systems
12.2.1 NICE Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Introduction
12.2.4 NICE Systems Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 NICE Systems Recent Development
12.3 Tyco international
12.3.1 Tyco international Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Introduction
12.3.4 Tyco international Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Tyco international Recent Development
12.4 Vidsys
12.4.1 Vidsys Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Introduction
12.4.4 Vidsys Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Vidsys Recent Development
12.5 Axxon Soft
12.5.1 Axxon Soft Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Introduction
12.5.4 Axxon Soft Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Axxon Soft Recent Development
12.6 Genetec
12.6.1 Genetec Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Introduction
12.6.4 Genetec Revenue in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) System Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Genetec Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
