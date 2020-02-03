Protective Fabric Market Research, Analysis, Demand, Technology With:Kolon Industries, Inc, Lorica International, CS Hyde Company, Mauritzon, Apex Mills, Jason Mills LLC, Hi-Tech Products
The report gives inside and industry Outlook on Protective Fabric market. It helps in imagining the arrangement of the Protective Fabric market complete analysis regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. Protective Fabric Market development divisions and distinguishes factors driving change.
Protective Fabric Market analysis gives an examination of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. Protective Fabric market report delivers a detailed study with present and upcoming Opportunities to clarify the future investment and business plans of the market. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly, featuring the key business resources and provides an in-depth survey of top key vendors.
Global Protective Fabric Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.68 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.04 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing applications of protective fabric in a number of industries.
Market Key Competitors:
- TEIJIN LIMITED,
- Koninklijke Ten Cate bv,
- L. Gore & Associates Inc.,
- DowDuPont,
- 3M,
- Lorica International,
- Milliken & Company,
- Lakeland,
- Cetriko S.L.,
- Glen Raven Inc.,
- KLOPMAN INTERNATIONAL,
- Kolon Industries Inc.,
- Shawmut Corporation,
- CS Hyde Company,
- Tex Tech Industries,
- FABRI-TECH COMPONENTS Inc.,
- Mauritzon Inc.,
- William J. Dixon Company Inc.,
- Burlington Safety Lab Inc.,
- APEX MILLS,
- Jason Mills LLC,
- Swift Textile Metalizing LLC,
- Hi-Tech Products Inc.
Market Competitive Analysis:
the global protective fabric market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of protective fabric market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing concerns about the safety of workers and other personnel are expected to drive the market growth
- Increasing demand from a number of applications from various regions is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- High cost of these fabrics is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
- High research and innovations cost for the innovations required is also expected to restrain the market growth
Market Segmentation:
- By Raw Material
- Aramid
- Polybenzimidazole (PBI)
- Polyamide
- Cotton Fibers
- Polyolefin
- Polyesters
- Others
- By Type
- Fire & Heat-Resistant
- Chemical Resistant
- Ultra-Violet (UV) Resistant
- Ballistic & Mechanical Resistant
- Cold Resistant
- By End-Use
- Building & Construction
- Firefighting
- Oil & Gas
- Healthcare
- Law Enforcement & Military
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
