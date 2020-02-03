PVC Additives Market by Top Competitors (Baerlocher GmbH, Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Akdeniz Kimya A.S., Shandong Rike Chemicals Co., Ltd., Novista Group, Indofil Industries Limited, En-Door, Sun Ace, Patcham FZC, Valtris Specialty Chemicals)

PVC Additives Market research report provides a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the PVC Additives Market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. The PVC Additives Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global PVC Additives Market, By Type (Stabilizers, Impact Modifiers, Processing Aids, Lubricants, Plasticizers) By Fabrication Process (Extrusion, Injection Molding) By Application (Pipes & Fittings, Profiles & Tubing, Rigid Sheet & Panel) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global PVC Additives Market

Global PVC Additives Market accounted for USD 3.02 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Kaneka Corporation,

Arkema SA,

BASF SE,

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.,

Akzo Nobel N.V., Adeka Corporation,

Clariant AG,

PAU Tai Industrial Corporation,

Baerlocher GmbH,

Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd.,

Akdeniz Kimya A.S.,

Shandong Rike Chemicals Co. Ltd.,

Novista Group,

Indofil Industries Limited,

En-Door, Sun Ace,

Patcham FZC,

Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Major Market Drivers and Restraint

Increasing use of PVC in various applications

Replacement of conventional material with PVC

High demand for additive based PVC

Low R&D budgets in the emerging markets

Competitive Landscape:

The global PVC Additives Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Market Segmentation

On The Basis Of Type

Stabilizers

Impact Modifiers

Processing Aids

Lubricants

Plasticizers

On The Basis Of Fabrication Process

Extrusion

Injection Molding

On The Basis Of Application

Pipes & Fittings

Profiles & Tubing

Rigid Sheet & Panel

