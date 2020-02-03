Recent Research Explores the Global Nutraceutical Ingredients Market 2024

Our latest research report entitled Nutraceutical Ingredients Market (by type (probiotics, proteins, amino acid, vitamins, minerals, carotenoids), application (functional, animal nutrition), form (dry, liquid, semi-solid), health benefit (gut, bone, immunity, nutrition, weight management)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of nutraceutical ingredients. The latest information on market risks, industry chain structure nutraceutical ingredients cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential nutraceutical ingredients growth factors. The global nutraceutical ingredients market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% during 2018-2024.

Increasing chronic diseases due to the fast-phased lifestyle of consumers results in rising awareness in a healthy diet are the prime factor driving the growth of the global nutraceutical ingredients market. Furthermore, the rising use of nutraceutical ingredients in pharmaceutical drugs due to its properties such as anti-aging, proper body functioning and health improvement will drive the nutraceutical ingredient market globally. Moreover, increasing the use of nutraceutical ingredients in food and beverages application and dietary supplements is anticipated to further drive the global nutraceutical ingredients market over the forecast period.

However, the high price of nutraceutical ingredients and improper balance in demand and supply, as well as undefined regulatory guidelines, are the key factors restraining the growth of the global nutraceutical ingredients market over the forecast period. Hence, increasing the use of nutraceutical ingredients in animal nutrition and increasing demand for these ingredients from the cosmetics application will bring more opportunities to the global nutraceutical ingredients market over the forecast period.

Segments Covered

The report segments the nutraceutical Ingredients market by type, by application, by form, by health benefit and by region. Market segmentation based on type includes prebiotics, probiotics, proteins & amino acid, vitamins, minerals, omega – 3 fatty acids, carotenoids & antioxidants, fibers & specialty carbohydrates and others. Moreover, the global nutraceutical ingredients market based on application is segmented into dietary supplements, functional food & beverages, animal nutrition, and personal care. Furthermore, the nutraceutical ingredients market based on the form is segmented into dry, liquid and semi-solid. Global nutraceutical ingredients market segmentation based on health benefits includes gut health, bone health, immunity, nutrition, weight management, and others.

Asia Pacific Accounted for the Largest Share of Market

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market both in terms of volume and revenue due to the presence of emerging economies such as India, China as they are the prime users of nutraceutical ingredients. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific nutraceutical ingredients market is driven by the growing incidence of chronic diseases and rising consumer awareness as well as a rapidly aging population in economies such as Japan and China. North America accounted for the second-largest market for nutraceutical ingredients followed by the Asia Pacific. The U.S. is anticipated to be the prominent market in this region due to increasing awareness regarding a healthy diet and increasing intake of dietary supplements which will, in turn, result in driving the North America nutraceutical ingredients market.

Moreover, Europe’s nutraceutical ingredients market is also expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand for nutraceutical ingredients from applications such as animal nutrition and pharmaceutical industry. Nevertheless, Latin America grouped in the RoW nutraceutical market is likely to witness rapid growth due to rising demand for nutraceutical ingredients from personal care and functional food & beverages application over the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, Cargill Inc., DSM Nutritional Products, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical Company Ltd., Ajinomoto Inc., NutraMarks Inc., Danone, Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Adisseo France S.A.S, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., and Tate and Lyle North America Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand for nutraceutical ingredients globally as well as regionally. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of nutraceutical Ingredients.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the nutraceutical ingredients market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the nutraceutical ingredients market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.