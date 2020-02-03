Recycled Plastic Market 2025 – Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited, Imerys, Envision Plastics, The University of New Mexico, Plasgran, Pet Processors LLC, Cabka Group, Phoenix Technologies, Fresh Pak Corporation, REPLAS and many more

Global Recycled Plastic Market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Recycled Plastic Market is likely to show a substantial growth of6.2% during the forecast period of 2018-2025. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

All the EU countries in 2016 exceeded the EU minimum targets of 22.5% recycling. 26 countries recycled more than 30.0%, 15 countries even surpassed 40.0%. In 2014, Czechia ranked on the top with a recycling rate of 51.2% followed by Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland and Spain. This above factor proves that the environmental awareness among the people around the globe is increasing which will drive the demand for recycled plastic.

Major Market Competitors:

Veolia

Jayplas

B&B Plastics Inc.

Green Line Polymers

Pet Processors LLC

Clear Path Recycling,

Custom Polymers,

Plastipak Holdings, Inc.

MBA Polymers Inc.,

Joe’s Plastics Inc.,

RJM International Inc.,

Ultra-Poly Corporation,

Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited,

Imerys,

Envision Plastics,

The University of New Mexico,

Plasgran,

K K Asia (HK) Ltd.,

Pet Processors LLC,

Cabka Group,

Phoenix Technologies,

Fresh Pak Corporation,

REPLAS and many more.

Market Drivers:

Awareness about the harmful Impact of plastics disposal for the environment.

Demand in packaging, automotive, and electrical & electronics sector

Increase awareness towards energy saving

Global Recycled Plastic Market,

By Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene and Others),

By Source (Bottles, Films, Fibers, Foams And Others),

By End User Applications (Non-Food Contact, Packaging Segment, Food Contact Packaging, Construction Segment, Automotive Segment And Others),

By Regions (APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

