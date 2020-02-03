Recycled Plastic Market 2025 – Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited, Imerys, Envision Plastics, The University of New Mexico, Plasgran, Pet Processors LLC, Cabka Group, Phoenix Technologies, Fresh Pak Corporation, REPLAS and many more
Global Recycled Plastic Market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Recycled Plastic Market is likely to show a substantial growth of6.2% during the forecast period of 2018-2025. The statistics are represented in graphical format for a clear understanding on facts and figures. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.
Get Sample PDF of Report at http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-recycled-plastic-market
All the EU countries in 2016 exceeded the EU minimum targets of 22.5% recycling. 26 countries recycled more than 30.0%, 15 countries even surpassed 40.0%. In 2014, Czechia ranked on the top with a recycling rate of 51.2% followed by Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Ireland and Spain. This above factor proves that the environmental awareness among the people around the globe is increasing which will drive the demand for recycled plastic.
Major Market Competitors:
- Veolia
- Jayplas
- B&B Plastics Inc.
- Green Line Polymers
- Pet Processors LLC
- Clear Path Recycling,
- Custom Polymers,
- Plastipak Holdings, Inc.
- MBA Polymers Inc.,
- Joe’s Plastics Inc.,
- RJM International Inc.,
- Ultra-Poly Corporation,
- Asia Plastic Recycling Holding Limited,
- Imerys,
- Envision Plastics,
- The University of New Mexico,
- Plasgran,
- K K Asia (HK) Ltd.,
- Pet Processors LLC,
- Cabka Group,
- Phoenix Technologies,
- Fresh Pak Corporation,
- REPLAS and many more.
For Instant Discount | Contact us at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-recycled-plastic-market
Market Drivers:
- Awareness about the harmful Impact of plastics disposal for the environment.
- Demand in packaging, automotive, and electrical & electronics sector
- Increase awareness towards energy saving
Global Recycled Plastic Market,
- By Type (Polyethylene Terephthalate, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene and Others),
- By Source (Bottles, Films, Fibers, Foams And Others),
- By End User Applications (Non-Food Contact, Packaging Segment, Food Contact Packaging, Construction Segment, Automotive Segment And Others),
- By Regions (APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
Request for Detailed TOC at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-recycled-plastic-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Tel: +1-888-387-281
Email: [email protected]