Renal Biomarker Market Revenue to Register a CAGR of 7.0% by 2026

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global renal biomarker market in a new report titled “Renal Biomarker Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.” In terms of revenue, the global renal biomarker market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period. In this report, Future Market Insights throws light on the various factors and trends impacting market growth over the forecast period (2016 – 2026).

Segmentation highlights

The global renal biomarker market is segmented on the basis of Biomarker Type (Functional Biomarker, Up-Regulated Proteins, Others); Diagnostic Technique (Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay, Colorimetric Assay, Chemiluminescent Enzyme Immunoassay, Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry); and End User (Diagnostic Labs,Outpatient Clinics, Research Centres, Hospitals).

The Functional Biomarker type segment is anticipated to be valued at US$ 471.2 Mn by the end of 2016, registering a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. The Up-Regulated Proteins type segment is estimated to create absolute $ opportunity of US$ 19.5 Mn in 2017 over 2016

The Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay diagnostic technique segment is anticipated to witness high Y-o-Y rates of growth throughout the forecast period and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 390.9 Mn by the end of 2016. The Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay diagnostic technique segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period

The Diagnostic Labs end user segment is anticipated to reach a market value share of US$ 308.4 Mn by the end of 2016. The Outpatient Clinics end user segment is estimated to hold a market value share of 30.1% by the end of 2016, making it the second highest end user growth segment of the global renal biomarker market

Regional analysis

The global renal biomarker market is segmented into the seven key regions of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The North America renal biomarker market is projected to witness high Yea-on-Year growth throughout the forecast period. The market in this region is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. The presence of leading renal biomarker manufacturers and established distribution channels in North America is expected to create significant growth opportunities over the next 10 years. The Western Europe renal biomarker market is estimated to represent absolute $ opportunity of US$ 14.1 Mn in 2017 over 2016.

Vendor insights

The global renal biomarker market report profiles a few of the top companies dominating the global market. Leading market players featured in the report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BIOPORTO A/S, Abbott Laboratories, Astute Medical, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd. and Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher Corporation). The report discusses individual strategies adopted by these companies in terms of enhancing product designing, creating new manufacturing facilities, market consolidation, and advanced R&D initiatives.