Research Report Covers the Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market 2024

Our latest research report entitled Prebiotic Ingredients Market (by type (pyrodextrins, lactulose, inulin, and oligosaccharides), application (food & beverages, dietary supplements, and animal feed), source (roots, grains, vegetables, and others), functionality (cardiovascular health, bone health, immunity, and gut health)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Prebiotic Ingredients. According to the report the global prebiotic ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.63% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Prebiotics are compounds found in vegetables, fruits, and legumes that induce the growth of beneficial microorganisms such as fungi and bacteria. This microorganism helps to solve the digestive problems and boosts the immune system. Prebiotics are helpful in increasing the helpful bacteria already present in the gut and improves metabolic health and even help prevent certain diseases. Prebiotic ingredients are mainly founded in dirty food includes Chicory Root, Dandelion Greens, Garlic, Onions, Asparagus, Bananas, Oats and Apples.

Growing adoption of prebiotic ingredients and multifunctionality nature offered by prebiotic ingredients are key major factors, which is driving the growth of the global prebiotic ingredients market. Additionally, the rising application of prebiotic ingredients in Dietary Supplements, bakery and confectionery owing to its high nutritional and functional value is boosting the market. Moreover, the growing prevalence of obesity is the major concern among the globe, which also propels the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market.

Moreover, growing health consciousness among the people also boosts the market. However, changing climatic conditions affects the production of raw materials such as grains, roots, and vegetables are the major challenges for the manufacturers of prebiotic ingredients. Going further, a number of companies offering innovative solutions and improvement in the food and beverage industries have provided new opportunities for the prebiotic ingredients market over the upcoming years.

Europe is the Dominating Region for Prebiotic Ingredients Market

Geographically, Europe is the dominating region for the prebiotic ingredients market followed by North America. The presence of leading key players of prebiotic ingredients such as BENEO (Germany) and FrieslandCampina (Netherlands) are present in the European region have a positive impact on the growth of Prebiotic Ingredients Market. Moreover, raising awareness related to functional food and beverages among European peoples escalate the prebiotic ingredients market in the Europe region.

Going forward, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region for the prebiotic ingredients market. Rising health consciousness among the people in India, China, and Japan region is projected to fuel the market growth. Moreover, the presences of various end-user pharmaceutical industries of prebiotic ingredients in the Asia Pacific region boost the demand for the prebiotic ingredient market.

Segment Covered

The report on the global prebiotic ingredients market covers segments such as type, application, source, and functionality. On the basis of type, the global prebiotic ingredients market is categorized into pyrodextrins, lactulose, polydextrose, inulin, and oligosaccharides. On the basis of application the global prebiotic ingredients market is categorized into food & beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed. On the basis of source the global prebiotic ingredients market is categorized into roots, grains, vegetables, and others. On the basis of functionality, the global prebiotic ingredients market is categorized into cardiovascular health, bone health, immunity, weight management, and gut health.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global prebiotic ingredients market such as Frieslandcampina, E.I. du Pont Nemours and Company, Roquette Group, Kerry Group Plc., Ingredion Inc., Cargill Incorporated, BENEO, NEXIRA, and Samyang Genex.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights into demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights into the factors that are driving and restraining the global prebiotic ingredients market. Moreover, the IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of prebiotic ingredients market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the prebiotic ingredients market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight into the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the prebiotic ingredients market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.