Retail Automation Market Outlook 2018| Development Trends, Market Demands, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2024

The Global Retail Automation Market accounted for USD 9.5 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Retail Automation Market, By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa), By Type {Point of Sales (POS) (Interactive Kiosk, Self-Checkout System), Barcode and RFID, Electronic Shelf Labels, Cameras, Autonomous Guided Vehicle (AGV), Automatic Storage and Retrieval System, Automated Conveyor}; By Implementation (In-Store, Warehouse) By End-Users (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Single Item Stores, Fuel Stations, Hospitality, Retail Pharmacies) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Top Key Players:

Datalogic S.p.A

First Data Corporation

NCR Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc.

Honeywell Scanning and Mobility

Kuka AG

Wincor Nixdorf AG

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Pricer AB

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

E&K Automation GmbH

Probiz Technologies Prvt Ltd.

Simbe Robotics, Inc.

Greyorange

Inmarket LLC

Arkrobot

among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising Demand for Quality and Fast Services

Increasing adoption of Retail Automation Products to optimize operations

Rising purchasing power

Increasing investments by big retail giants for automation

Market Segmentations:

Global Retail Automation Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Implementation

End User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

on the basis of type into point of sales (POS), barcode and RFID, electronic shelf labels, cameras, autonomous guided vehicle (AGV), automatic storage and retrieval system, automated conveyor.

On the basis of Implementation into in-store, and warehouse.

On the basis of End User, the global retail automation market is further segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, single item stores, fuel stations, hospitality, and retail pharmacies.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Company Share Analysis: Global Retail Automation Market

The report for retail automation market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

