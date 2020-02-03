Riflescope Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global Riflescope Market By Sight Type, Technology and Application- Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2023.

Crystal Market Research has issued the new and most gravitated report on the Global "Riflescope Market"

Competitive Analysis:

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies.

The leading players in the market are Burris Optics, Leupold & Stevens Inc, Vortex Optics, Nikon Optics and Bushnell Optics. New contracts and product launches were the major development factors implemented by the organizations in the riflescope market. The strategy of new product launches held share of 82 percent of the total developments registered in the market between 2011 and 2016.

Market Status:

The global Riflescope Market was worth USD 4.78 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 7.03 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.38% during the forecast period. A riflescope is a scope mounted on the highest point of a rifle that enhances one’s point by amplifying and pinpointing an objective. A riflescope is otherwise called optical sight and gives a positive come back to zero from any elevation modification. It is chiefly used for hunting, and discovers application in Armed Forces and shooting sports. The riflescope market is evaluated to develop significantly in the upcoming years. This development of the market can be credited to the ascent in shooting sports exercises, expanding selection of riflescopes in military, and advancements in technology. The market in Europe is foreseen to witness huge development, attributable to the prevalence of hunting sports.

Market Coverage:

For the purpose of this study CrystalMarketResearch.com segmented the global Riflescope Market report:

By sight type:

Reflex

Telescope

By Technology:

Thermal Imaging/Infrared

Electro Optic

Laser

By Application:

Shooting Sports

Hunting

Armed Forces

The Riflescope Market report is based on various levels of the research methodology. Moreover, the leading market manufacturers of the Riflescope Market are studied in detail on various factors like the company overview, various strategic developments, service portfolio and overview about revenue & market share during the foreseen period.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Europe is anticipated to rule the riflescope market amid the forecast period, owing to the rising popularity of animal hunting activities, soldier modernization activities, and shooting sports. North America is foreseen to be the second-largest market for riflescopes.

1) In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies and overall trade scenario.

2) The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

The Regional Analysis Covers:

1. Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

2. North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

3. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

4. Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

5. Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Major TOC of Report:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis

4. Riflescope Market, By Sight Type

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Riflescope Market Assessment and Forecast, By Sight Type, 2014-2023

4.3. Telescopic

4.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

4.4. Reflex

4.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

5. Riflescope Market, By Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Riflescope Market Assessment and Forecast, By Technology, 2014-2023

5.3. Electro Optic

5.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

5.4. Thermal Imaging/Infrared

5.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

5.5. Laser

5.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023($Billion)

6. Riflescope Market, By Application

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Bushnell

10.1.1. Business Overview

10.1.2. Product Portfolio

10.1.3. Key Financials

10.1.4. Strategic Developments

10.2. Leupold & Stevens, Inc.

10.2.1. Business Overview

10.2.2. Product Portfolio

10.2.3. Key Financials

10.2.4. Strategic Developments

10.3. Burris Optics

10.3.1. Business Overview

10.3.2. Product Portfolio

10.3.3. Key Financials

10.3.4. Strategic Developments

