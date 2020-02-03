Rising Demand for Packaged Food to Drive Demand in Food Robotics Market

Globally the demand for packaged food has grown multiple times due to the changed changing lifestyle and growing income among the middle class. On the other hand, a growing population across the globe has also increased the need for food to feed the growing population. These changing preferences and growing need for food are likely to be benefitted with the help of robots. Technological developments are now found in almost all the sectors and have changed traditional working patterns. Apart from manufacturing, automotive, transportation, and other industries, the use of robotics is heavily seen in the food and beverages industry. Application of robotics is capable of transforming food serving, food processing and handling, and packaging and palletizing in the food industry.

Various companies in food manufacturing and operations have deployed robotics to fasten their services and production of food. with time, the expectation with robotics have increased and the need for quicker and more active machines capable of working with advanced features in the production line and deliver rapid pick has grown largely. 3D printing technology is becoming popular that is capable of making intricate and complex food shapes like never before. Various restaurants and supermarkets are testing 3D print customized cakes and desserts. Individuals successfully witness wide range of 3D foods including chocolate, spaghetti, mushroom, red pepper, and pizza.

Multiple Benefits of Using Food Robotics in End-Use Industry to Push Market Performance

The demand for food robotics has grown in various industries including meat, beverages, seafood, poultry, fruits and vegetables, dairy, confectionary, bakery, and several other end-use industries. Food robotics will help these industries in increasing food production, food processing, reliability, and enhance manufacturing efficiency and quality of their products. The use of food robotics is expected to increase in fruits and vegetable industries. Moreover, growing demand for low-cost robots and functionality of robotics are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the food robots market in the coming years. On the other hand, the cost of fitting and fixing, lack of availability of skilled labor in the emerging economies, and service charges of robotic systems are likely to obstruct the growth of this market.

Rising Adoption of Automation Technologies in Asia Pacific to Boost Demand for Food Robotics

Increasing investment in robotics and automation in the dairy industry, rising demand for automation in ready foodstuffs and meat processing which improved competitiveness in North America. Europe is also expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the food robotics market due to increasing labor cost and better food safety regulations in the region. Over the coming years, this region anticipated to drive the demand for the automated systems.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the food robotics market. This region is expected to grow at a rapid pace over the coming years. growing preference for packaged and processed food and rising disposable income among the middle income group are the key reasons for the growth of food robotics in Asia Pacific. In addition, rising adoption of automation technologies to enhance food production capabilities is also expected to provide fillip to the market.