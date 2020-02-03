Rising Number of International Sports to Drive Stadium Lighting Market

Sports have always been an integral part of our lives and from the past few years international and national sports events have also grown that increased the demand for stadium and stadium lights across the globe. International sports are held between a particular time period that not only increases opportunities for player and participants but they also generate business for other connected resources. Stadium lighting market is one business that has grown with rising sports events. Stadium lights have high-intensity illumination that can be used in outdoor as well as indoor games. Additionally, technological advancements have changed the structure of stadiums that are now more upgraded, efficient, and environment-friendly.

Adoption of IoT to Enhance Stadium Lighting Market

IoT has enabled the exchange of information among different electronic devices that reduces human intervention to a great extent. When lighting systems are enabled with IoT are expected to improve the infrastructural capabilities of stadium. It will also help in sharing data easily with the help of cloud and automation systems. Moreover, stadium operator will to able to deal with changing conditions including traffic, weather, parking, and similar other conditions. It will also help in modernizing building management systems such as heating and controlling lights.

Rising National and International Sports Events to Drive Demand for Stadium Lightings

Technological advancements have increased the efficiency of stadium lights to a great extent. Introduction of energy efficient lighting systems and high power lighting systems are some of the recent developments seen in the stadium lighting market that has increased its efficiency and is likely to augment market’s growth in the coming years. moreover, installation of stadium lights helps in broadcasting better quality sports events as the lights stalled in the stadium are efficient than that of conventional lights.

Adding to it further, upcoming international sports events such as Rugby World Cup 2019 and Olympic Games 2020 in Japan and similar other games are expected to drive the demand in the global stadium lighting market. Initiatives taken by the government to subsidies stadium lightings is also expected to boost up the sales of stadium lighting in the coming years.

Countries Hosting Various International Sports Events to Expand Market Performance

Countries that are hosting various international and national sport events are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the stadium lighting market. For instance, Qatar, in the Middle East is about to host Fifa World Cup in 2022. Fifa is an international game where countries across the world participate, there the demand for stadium lights will be high not only in the ground but also in the camps areas provided to the participants for their stay. Moreover, various European countries where that have high number of professional football clubs and associations such as Scottish Premier, Premier League, and La Liga. Therefore, the demand for stadium lights in this region is also high as compared to the others. Countries like Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia are also expected to host major sports events in the coming years, which will further drive the demand in the global stadium lighting market.