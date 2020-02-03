Sales Scenario of Global Laminated Glass Market to Remain Positive Through 2026

Growing awareness with respect to the benefits of glasses and its usage in construction and building including benefits and advantages such as security, safety and energy savings is likely to drive laminated glass market in the forecast period. Product innovations and differentiation with regards to improved features and appearances together with introduction of low-e and smart glasses in the market is expected to further push the demand in the laminated glass market globally.

Developments in various end user industries are fuelling investments in laminated glasses to increased security and safety. Laminated glass offers enhanced safety and security features in cases including possible human impact, and thus it is most often used as and in automobile windshields. The application extends to the global usage for added security in balconies or windows, and it is more often smeared as protecting for ATM booths, tank viewing windows, aircraft windshields, etc.

Ever growing concerns over security and safety is motivating the users to utilise the laminated glass for construction and other purposes. Laminated glasses are mostly preferred due to its strength and safety features which provide features such as hurricane and impact resistance, sound reduction, protection against forced entry, earthquake resistance, bullet resistance etc.

Along with the growing concerns over safety and security, laminated glasses have become an important and vital part which allows applications in meeting exact requirements, in turn raising the demand for it and consecutively growing the global laminated glass market.

Laminated Glass Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growing need of advanced glass products for specialized applications, strong market demand from emerging regions, and surge in demand for laminated glass from end use markets such as healthcare, telecom, electronics and aerospace, among others are growing the demand in global laminated glass market. The demand from construction industry for flat and laminated glasses is growing exponentially and is one of the biggest driver for the increasing demand of the laminated glass and global laminated glass market dispersion. In addition, the growing trend of replacing the cement, brick and granite building exteriors worldwide coupled with continuing growth in automotive sales in the different regions, is boosting demand for laminated glass, globally and facilitating laminated glass market growth.

In automotive industry, growing demand for larger-sized windshields and rising popularity of sunroofs in many vehicles are alluded as reasons for the rising demand for laminated glasses.

Despite of being robust and reliable source of safety and security the laminated glass suffers from some challenges such as cost requirements such as manufacturing cost and energy cost owing to several layers of materials required in the manufacturing process, which is likely to restrain the global laminated glass market from growing.

Laminated Glass Market: Segmentation

By material type, the global laminated glass market is segmented as follows:

Polymer-based Poly Vinyl Butyral (PVB) Laminated Glass Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Laminated Glass Polyurethane (PU) Laminated Glass

Resin-based Cast in Place (CIP) Laminated Glass



By application, the global laminated glass market is segmented as follows:

Financial Services

Automotive

Construction

Others Sectors

Laminated Glass Market: Region-wise Outlook

The global laminated glass market is projected to register a favourable growth for the forecast period, 2015?2025. APAC is projected to withstand its control on the global laminated glass market. The region is anticipated to uphold its dominance in the global laminated glass market due to consistently growing demand for these glasses from developing economies such as China and India. North American and Europe is expected to follow the Asia market in terms of growth in global laminated glass market.

Laminated Glass Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global laminated glass market are NSG Group, Asahi Glass Company, Guardian Industries, Cardinal Glass, Oldcastle Inc., AJJ Group, FUSO GLASS, and Saint-Gobain among others.