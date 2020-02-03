Seniorly welcomes G. Sean Cassidy as head of partnerships

Brings 10+ years of senior living sales and marketing expertise to new B2B division

[SAN FRANCISCO, CA, February 5, 2019] Seniorly is proud to announce the hiring of G. Sean Cassidy as Head of Partnerships in the newly formed B2B division of one of the fastest growing senior living companies in the U.S. Sean will be responsible for leading the growth of the Partnership team and providing a best-in-class experience for Seniorly’s Agent and Community Partners around the country. “Sean has deep senior living experience combined with an entrepreneurial mentality,” said Arthur Bretschneider, Seniorly CEO and Founder. He adds, “Sean has a proven track record of assembling world class teams that create successful partnerships. We are thrilled he has joined us.”

Sean has spent over ten years in the senior living space, both on the community and lead provider side. Prior to joining Seniorly, he founded Digital Health Forward, a digital health marketing startup based in San Diego. Sean has also held leading roles at Blue Harbor Senior Living and A Place For Mom. Per his new position at Seniorly, he says, “I’m delighted to join Seniorly. As we grow our mission-driven team, I’m particularly excited about being a part of the ambitious plans the company has for changing the global perception of ‘senior living.’” Cassidy holds a BA in Finance from Seattle University where he also is part of university history winning the school’s first ever men’s soccer national title.

About Seniorly:

Seniorly believes community is more than a place, it’s a way of life. Our mission is to connect our aging citizens to a community they will love. Since its founding in 2014, Seniorly has reinvented the way people search for, choose and move into senior living communities, and has served over one million searchers. The company has more than 30,000 senior living communities listings across the nation. Seniorly’s commitment to creating the best user experience is supported by more than 200 Partner Agents across the country. These senior living local experts provide, at no cost to families, their professional and customized in-person support through every step of the process. Seniorly is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more visit:www.seniorly.com.