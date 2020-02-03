Smart Battery Market Key Players Analysis: Sealed Energy Systems, Accutronics Ltd., Rose Electronics Distributing Company Leads Market

The smart battery market is poised for considerable growth in the coming years, riding on the rising demand and usage of smart electronics such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras. Technological advancements aimed at improving the efficiency of batteries used in various end uses have played a significant role in the development of this market.

The global market for smart batteries has been studied based on type of battery, application, and geography. By battery type, the market includes nickel-metal hydride (NiMH), lead acid, nickel cadmium (NiCd), lithium ion, alkaline, zinc carbon, and lithium ion polymer. The key applications of smart batteries are biomedical devices, industrial, consumer electronics, automobiles, and military and defense.

The report on the worldwide market for smart batteries offers a detailed assessment of the global scenario, also shedding light on the key regional segments. The prominent factors influencing its growth have been identified and analyzed and sharp inputs on how to overcome the major challenges have also been highlighted. The various regulatory factors at play have been taken into consideration, offering recommendations on how to capitalize on them.

Global Market: Trends and Opportunities

The power generation sector contributes significantly to the global carbon emission and as a result, there is a growing need to develop energy-efficient products that will help minimize the carbon footprint. Growing consumer awareness regarding this need has boosted the uptake of smart batteries, supported by favorable government regulations. The smart battery market is also fueled by the soaring popularity of the internet of things (IoT) and the rising consumption of battery-enabled consumer electronic devices.

In contrast, certain compatibility hurdles and the need for frequent calibrations pose a challenge to the smart battery market. Moreover, the high cost of smart batteries in comparison to conventional ones acts as a major restraint on the market, resulting in poor demand especially in low-income countries. The high cost of smart batteries is owing to the fact that they require a special charger.

However, persistent research and development efforts are being made in order to maintain the cost of production and help steady the demand.

Global Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical point of view, the global market for smart batteries comprises North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is one of the most prominent markets for smart batteries and the rapid growth of this market can be attributed to a booming consumer electronics industry and the soaring presence of small and large manufacturers, especially in South Korea and Japan. The demand for lithium ion batteries comes on the heels of the growing need to curb automotive emissions by gradually replacing lead acid batteries.

The Latin America smart battery market is also poised for significant expansion thanks to rapid industrialization in various economies of the region and the increasing usage of these batteries in power tools, material handling systems, and UPS devices.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Sealed Energy Systems, Accutronics Ltd., Rose Electronics Distributing Company, Inc., ICCNexergy, Trojan Battery Company, Epec, LLC, Cell-Con, Inc., Cadex Electronics, Inc., and Inspired Energy, Inc. are some of the leading players competing in the global smart battery market.