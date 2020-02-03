Latin America IOT Sensors Market STMicroelectronics, IBM, Sensata Technologies, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, TE Connectivity and Qualcomm Technologies,

Latin America IoT sensors Market report predicts that the CAGR of 19.1% values for the Forecast period of 2018-2025.there is an area for rivalry scene of the global sensors Industry. The market Report examine to calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this Report and technologies by various application segments. The report then analyses company profiles and the growth strategies of the major IoT sensors Market leaders. The report also consists of the all the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis while also giving all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2016 base year 2017 and forecast period of 2019-2025.

The IoT sensors are one of the most crucial and equipped with IoT cloud based applications. It is connected wirelessly to the mainframe system that is used for identification. The main purpose is to collect data and control the surrounding environments through its different sensors such as temperature sensors, humidity sensors and others. The IoT sensors offer a wide range of application in tracking, security, safety and detecting in different industries. It is used in industrial and automotive, development of smart cities, mining industry, electronics and consumables industry applications.

Market Key Developments:

On May 2017, Siemens AG acquired Enlighted Inc., a provider of smart IoT (Internet of Things) systems in buildings. This acquisition expanded Siemens’ smart IoT products and derived its digitalisation in multi-sensor-based IoT platform.

In 2018, EkkoSense (UK) launched wireless thermal sensor based on Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. This sensor provides ultra-low cost sensor that helps in deploying real-time thermal management of data centres.

Market Key Competitors:

CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION,

NXP Semiconductors,

STMicroelectronics,

IBM,

Sensata Technologies, Inc.,

Robert Bosch GmbH,

TE Connectivity,

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

among others.

Competitive Analysis:

IoT sensors market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cyber security as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content

Chapter. Introduction

• Report description and scope

• Research scope

• Research met Market research process

• Market research methodology

Chapter: INDUSTRY ANALYSIS

• Value Chain Analysis

• Technology Roadmap

• Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter: Market Dynamics

• Introduction

• Market Drivers

• Market Restraints

• Market Opportunities

• Market Trends

Chapter: Porter’s five forces analysis

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Threat from new entrants

• Threat from new substitutes

• Degree of competition

• Market attractiveness analysis

• Market attractiveness analysis, by product type segment

• Market attractiveness analysis, by type of segment

• Market attractiveness analysis, by end user segment

Chapter: Latin America IoT Sensors Market – Competitive Landscape

• Company Market Share Analysis

• Latin America IoT Sensors market: company market share, 2016

• Strategic Development

• Acquisitions & Mergers

• New Therapy Launch

• Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

• Research and Development, Therapy and Regional Expansion

Chapter: Major Application Analysis

• Major Application Market Share

• Major Down Stream Customers Analysis

• Others Global

Chapter: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis:

• New Project SWOT Analysis

• New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Toc continued…!

Furthermore, the study assessed major market elements, covering the cost, capacity utilization rate, growth rate, capacity, production, gross, usage, revenue, export, supply, price, market share, gross margin, import, and demand. In addition, the study offers a thorough segmentation of the global Latin America IoT Sensors Market on the basis of geography, technology, end-users, applications, and region.

Market Drivers:

Increased use of IoT sensor devices due to the technological advancements

Growth in internet penetration rate

High demand for connected and wearables devices

Introduction of Ipv6 creating larger address space

Adoption of real-time computing for IoT applications

Market Restraint:

High data security concerns

High complex systems

Market Segmentation:

The Latin America IoT sensors market is segmented into three notable segments which are sensor type, technology and vertical.

On the basis of sensor type the market is segmented into:

sixteen notable segments Temperature Sensors,

Pressure Sensors,

Humidity Sensors,

Flow Sensors,

Accelerometers,

Magnetometers,

Gyroscopes,

Inertial Sensors,

Image Sensors,

Touch Sensors,

Proximity Sensors,

Acoustic Sensors,

Motion Sensors,

Occupancy Sensors,

CO2 Sensors,

Light Sensors and RADAR Sensors.

In 2017, pressure sensors segment is likely to dominate market with 11.0% shares and is estimated to reach USD 318.9 million by 2025. It is growing at a CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The adoption of pressure sensors is witnessing a robust growth. Rapidly applications of pressure sensors are to measure the pressure of non-corrosive and non-flammable gases. The application of pressure sensors is to build with technology based IoT cloud formation are used for maintaining better conditions for atmospheric pressure and the gravitational force in rovers.

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into two notable segments:

Wired,

In 2017, wireless segment is likely to dominate market with 53.9% shares and is estimated to reach USD 1711.0 million by 2025 with the highest CAGR of 19.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Wireless dominated the Latin America IoT sensors market owing to increased need of storing large data on a daily basis. It is applicable in wireless is for transmitting voice, sounds and music wirelessly.

On the basis of vertical into three notable segments:

consumer,

commercial

In 2017, industrial segment is likely to dominate market with 40.9% shares and is estimated to reach USD 1067.1 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 16.7% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The IoT sensors are rapidly adopting the utilization of sensors in different industries varied to its modern requirement in automation as compared to the manual systems. It is applicable in monitoring the pressure and also monitoring the critical equipment’s such are boilers, aerospace, water system and oil drilling systems

Product Launch:

Research Methodology:

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants : CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

