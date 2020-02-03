Sulfosuccinate Market Share, Development by Companies Outlook, Growth Prospects and Key Opportunities by 2025

Sulfosuccinates are metal (sodium) salts of alkyl ester of sulfosuccinic acid. Sulfosuccinate surfactants possess excellent foaming, wetting, emulsifying, and solubilizing properties. Additionally, these surfactants exhibit high surface activity, biodegradability, and low critical micelle concentration. They are used in various types of cleansing formulations, household detergents & cleaners, industrial cleaners, textiles, pharmaceuticals, polymers, paints & coatings, leather, printing, and agriculture.

Surfactants may act as detergents, wetting agents, emulsifiers, foaming agents, and dispersants. There are a variety of surfactants on the market. Sulfosuccinates are considered very mild, with good foaming and detergent properties. Considering the cost, companies may choose cheap anionic surfactants to replace sulfosuccinates, especially in developing countries.

Green surfactants from waste biomass and agricultural raw materials are gaining popularity as companies look to move away from petroleum feedstock. More companies are expected to use sustainable sourced materials. For instance, Clariant’s GlucoTain range of sugar-based surfactants is made from RSPO certified palm oil and coconut oils.

Personal care and home care companies are looking at alternatives to synthetic surfactants and emulsifiers because of growing pressure to use sustainable materials. Consumer demand for natural & organic products, as well as growing awareness of the environmental & health impacts of contentious chemicals are driving this change.

The global Sulfosuccinate market is valued at 410 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 510 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sulfosuccinate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sulfosuccinate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SOLVAY

Dow

BASF

Evonik Industries AG

Clariant

KAO Corporation

EOC

Stepan

Lubrizol

Croda

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Mono-ester Sulfosuccinate

Di-ester Sulfosuccinate

Segment by Application

Polymer

Coatings & Inks

Adhesives

