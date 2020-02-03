Top Key Players of “Global Food Antioxidants Market “Analysis by top Player like BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company are Dominating the Industry at CAGR 6.1% through 2018-2025

The report Global Food Antioxidants Market by key players highlights the essential market dynamics of –Food and Beverage sector. The efficiency of this segment has been studied deeply along with the noteworthy challenges and forthcoming growth opportunities and prospective. The report focuses in decision making abilities and supports to make effective counter strategies in order to achieve competitive advantage.

The Global Food Antioxidants Market is expected to reach USD 1.73 billion by 2025, from USD 1.16 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016 & 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Global Food Antioxidants Market has various applications in beverages, Sea foods and many others. According to an article published by Spins, in the year 2013 turmeric which is a highly antioxidant product eared approximately USD 426,000.0, it also stated that the sales of green tea and green tea supplements was around USD 60.00 million. The antioxidants target a wide range of health concerns today, which is why 60% of consumers stay faithful to a product due to antioxidant content; this is the major driving factor for the key players and the market. According to a study conducted by Gallup Study of Nutrient Knowledge & Consumption, 47% of consumers associates antioxidants to immunity; 44% to heart health; 35% to removing free radicals; 28% to improved memory; 27% to eye health; 26% to joint health; 26% to clearer skin; and 21% to fewer wrinkles. Archer Daniels Midland Company has launched wholesome multiseed concentrate with ancient grains to cater to growing consumer demand for wellness-focused foods, the company has extended its portfolio of flours and bakery ingredients with the launch of its new multiseed concentrate in the U.K.

The Global Food Antioxidants Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of food antioxidants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Food Antioxidants Market By Type (Synthetic Food Antioxidants, Natural Food Antioxidants), By Form (Dry, Liquid), By Source (Fruits & Vegetables, Oils, Nuts & Seeds, Spices & Herbs, Acid, Others), By Application (Fats & Oils, Prepared Foods, Prepared Meat & Poultry, Other Food Products), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global food antioxidants market in the next 8 years. Each food is measured by its antioxidant concentration and antioxidant capacity per serving size. Antioxidants assist in managing and help us in preventing a wide range of health conditions, such as it reduces stress, support immunity, promote heart health, and can protect the eyes, brain, joints and skin. Cranberries, blueberries, and blackberries among fruits and in vegetables beans, artichokes, and russet potatoes are considered to be highly antioxidant.

Market Segmentation:

The global food antioxidants market is segmented based on type, application, form, and geographical segments.

Based on type

On the basis of form

On the basis of application

Based on geography

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in the primed food industry.

Increasing end-use applications of food antioxidants.

Increase in purchasing in middle-class population.

High cost of natural food antioxidants issues with synthetic food antioxidants.

Limited awareness about the benefits of food antioxidants.

Major Market Competitors

Some of the major players operating in the global food antioxidants market are:-

BASF SE,

Archer Daniels Midland Company,

I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Frutarom, Ltd.,

Kemin Industries, Inc.,

Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd.,

Barentz Group,

Kalsec Inc.

Krishna Antioxidants Pvt Ltd,

Kalsec Inc.,

Bai,

many more

