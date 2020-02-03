TV Gateway Device Market -Increase in Demand of High-definition Video Entertainment| Antik Technology, Geniatech Inc., iBall, AirTV L.L.C.

TV gateway usually transmits video picture to television. TV gateway receives live digital video broadcast from terrestrial aerial, satellite dishes and converts them into IP streams for distribution over an IP network. TV gateway plays an important role in streaming live TV content to various connected devices on IP network, such as smartphones, tablets, games, smart TVs, computers, and many more. With the help of TV gateways, users can view live TV content including high-quality HD channels. TV gateway devices are inexpensive and highly scalable, used for streaming various analog and digital TV signals over an IP network. Various end-users, especially the hospitality industry, use TV gateway solutions to broadcast live HD content in TV in hotels, fitness centers, etc. Currently, various vendors are focusing on manufacturing TV gateways capable of capturing multiple TV signals/ standards, such as NTSC, PAL, ATSC, ISDB-T, and DVB-T/ T2.

Increase in demand of high-definition video entertainment and video on demand (VoD) by customers is driving the TV gateway device market across the world. This has led to increasing necessity of advanced network development by content network providers, thereby boosting the demand for high-definition video entertainment. Also, the emergence of IPTV has created lucrative opportunities for TV gateway device vendors, as it helps in distribution of live TV signals to any television set or a smart device through private broadband networks. As the demand of IPTV continues to rise, it is expected to drive the TV gateway device market.

The global TV gateway device market can be categorized based on component, network type, enterprise size, application, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of component, the TV gateway device market can be classified into hardware, software, and services. The services segment can further be classified into installation services, integration services, and maintenance and support services. Based on network type, the global TV gateway device market can be divided into Wi-Fi or Ethernet, both Wi-Fi and Ethernet, and Ethernet only. In terms of enterprise size, the TV gateway device market can be categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on application, the global TV gateway device market can be bifurcated into hotels, fitness centers, airports, hospitals, and many more. On the basis of end-user industry, the global TV gateway device market can be segmented into consumers and enterprises. The enterprises segment can further be classified into hospitality, health care, transportation, retail, education, and others. Based on region, the global TV gateway device market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Growth of the TV gateway device market in North America is owing to the high percentage of IPTV users in the region. Increasing penetration of Internet drives the TV gateway device market in the emerging regions, such as Asia Pacific. Also, government regulations promoting digitalization, especially in emerging economies, is helping the growth of the TV gateway devices market in the region. Moreover, several corporations and enterprises in hospitality, media, health care, and air industries are using IPTV services and leverage them to establish supplementary revenue streams including, targeted advertising on demand video. This has augmented the demand for TV gateway devices in the region.

Major players operating in the global TV gateway device market include Antik Technology, Geniatech Inc., iBall, AirTV L.L.C., Vbox Communication, Shaw Communications, MaxLinear, Gira, Zanthion and Exterity. These vendors continue to invest considerably in research & development in order to diversify their existing portfolio and introduce innovative products to increase their market share. Also, they continue to establish new partnerships with local players to expand their presence and increase their share in regional markets.

