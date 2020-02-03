Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Lafarge, Sika AG, Densit, Gulf Precast Concrete, TAKTL and Forecast to 2026

Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) is a high-strength, ductile material formulated by combining portland cement, silica fume, quartz flour, fine silica sand, high-range water reducer, water, and steel or organic fibers. The material provides compressive strengths up to 29,000 pounds per square inch (psi) and flexural strengths up to 7,000 psi.

The global market value of the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market was estimated to be around $ 986.95 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.92% between 2017 and 2023. The high demand for the Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) across the housing and infrastructure industry will increase the overall Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) consumption.

SIFCON Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) emerged as the leading product segment in the overall market for Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) and accounted for 39.25% of total market volume in 2017. RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete) Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) followed, which accounted for 36.61% of total market volume in 2017.

Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market size will increase to 1670 Million US$ by 2025, from 990 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC).

Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3713462-global-ultr…

This report researches the worldwide Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Lafarge

Sika AG

Densit

Gulf Precast Concrete

TAKTL

CeEntek Pte Ltd.

RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG

ELO Beton

Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Breakdown Data by Type

SIFCON

RPC

Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC)

Others

Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Breakdown Data by Application

Roads & Bridge Construction

Building Construction

Military Construction

Anti-detonating Construction

Others

Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3713462-global-ultra-high-…

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 SIFCON

1.4.3 RPC

1.4.4 Compact Reinforced Composite (CRC)

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Roads & Bridge Construction

1.5.3 Building Construction

1.5.4 Military Construction

1.5.5 Anti-detonating Construction

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………

https://www.openpr.com/news/1545301/Ultra-High-Performance-Concrete-UHPC-Global-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-Lafarge-Sika-AG-Densit-Gulf-Precast-Concrete-TAKTL-and-Forecast-to-2026.html

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Lafarge

8.1.1 Lafarge Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)

8.1.4 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Sika AG

8.2.1 Sika AG Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)

8.2.4 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Densit

8.3.1 Densit Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)

8.3.4 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Gulf Precast Concrete

8.4.1 Gulf Precast Concrete Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)

8.4.4 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 TAKTL

8.5.1 TAKTL Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)

8.5.4 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 CeEntek Pte Ltd.

8.6.1 CeEntek Pte Ltd. Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC)

8.6.4 Ultra-High Performance Concrete (UHPC) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

……..CONTINUED

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)