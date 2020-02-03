Vector Signal Transceiver Platform Market-Upgrade &expansion of the existing systems|Led by National Instruments, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies

Vector signal transceiver platform is a vital building block in RF communications test solutions. The vector signal transceiver comprises a vector signal analyzer and vector signal generator. It combines multiple instruments into a single PCI extensions for Instrumentation (PXI) express unit with flexibility and performance essential for a manufacturing test system. The vector signal transceiver platform is an important part of the instruments platform and ecosystem that engineers use to build smarter test systems. It features high-throughput data movement with the help of the latest PCI express bus interfaces and integrated timing and triggering.

Operators can take advantage of the software environments that can be used to program vector signal transceivers. This helps reduce the required time and lower the overall cost. Additionally, the vector signal transceiver platform provides optimum performance and measurement speed for modern cellular and wireless standards. The vector signal transceiver platform also provides a user-programmable platform, which further helps improve the functionality. It is a software defined device with generation and analysis packages for the latest standards.

High-frequency signal chain and low-noise power support enables higher bandwidth and dynamic range that are required for the vector signal transceiver platform. This is anticipated to drive the vector signal transceiver platform market during the forecast period. Vector signal transceiver provides efficient performance with enhanced error vector magnitude and higher order modulation schemes. The combination of low latency and wide bandwidth helps identify automotive radar sensors and also allows classification of problems at the early stage of the design phase. This is one of the factors anticipated to boost the vector signal transceiver market during the forecast period. For instance, National Instruments’ vector signal transceiver platform is one of the major instruments in the implementation of 5G. Vector signal transceiver is combined with multiple software, including application IP and reference designs, for better performance. Latest wireless standards such as 802.11ac are tested using virtual signal transceivers.

The global vector signal transceiver platform market can be segmented based on application, enterprise size and geography. In terms of application, the vector signal transceiver platform market can be divided into 5G design and testing, device testing, radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) testing, radar prototyping, and others. Based on enterprise size, the global vector signal transceiver platform market can be classified into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

Based on geography, the global vector signal transceiver platform market can be divided into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The vector signal transceiver platform market in North America is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to the ample availability of solutions and fast throughput in manufacturing test of IoT devices and wireless components in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region of the global vector signal transceiver platform market during the forecast period, led by the increase in demand for vector signal transceiver platform in the implementation of 5G in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Key players operating in the global vector signal transceiver platform market are focused on providing solutions as per requirements, including implementation of different technologies, and upgrade and expansion of the existing systems. For instance, Averna launched its initial all-in-one infotainment radio frequency signal based on the vector signal transceiver. This is estimated to support all the navigation protocols and common broadcast radio. Companies compete on parameters such as product price and product quality. The global vector signal transceiver platform market is characterized by the presence of several major players such as National Instruments, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies, and Averna.

