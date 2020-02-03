Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Industry in 2019 by Annual Market Overview

“Global Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market.

Vitamin B1, which a vitamin found in food and used as a dietary supplement. As a supplement, it is used to treat and prevent thiamine deficiency and disorders that result from it, including beriberi, Korsakoff’s syndrome, and Korsakoff’s psychosis. Other uses include maple syrup urine disease and Leigh’s disease. It is taken by mouth or by injection. It is also widely used in feed industry as a supplement.

Scope of the Report:

Vitamin B1, or Thiamine normally appears as the form of Thiamine Mononitrate, or it can be converted to Thiamine Hydrochloride which is used for specific use. The report covers both Thiamine Mononitrate in its original form or its derivative Thiamine Hydrochloride. Thiamine Hydrochloride type product takes 31.22% share of global market in terms of sales volume. The price of Hydrochloride type is a bit higher than Mononitrate type, but the gap is not significant.

The Thiamine production is mainly concentrated in China. Leading suppliers in China, Brother Enterprises, Huazhong Pharma and Zhejiang Tianxin takes a majority share of global open market. DSM also produce Thiamine but mainly for captive use. Huazhong Pharma is the largest supplier in the worldwide in terms of sales volume. Brother Enterprises, Huazhong Pharma and Zhejiang Tianxin has long been competing on the export of Vitamin B1. Currently, the competitive landscape is relatively stable, with no significate capacity change or new entrance.

The price of Thiamine was around 20-30 /Kg during 2012 to 2014, due to the fierce competition among manufacturers. Since 2015, the manufacturers are facing pressure from environmental policy. Manufacturing cost lifted, while supply ability stagnated. The price of Thiamine increased 32% in 2015, and 42% in 2016. It is forecasted the price of Thiamine would keep high in the coming years due to the lack of supply. The Global Vitamin B1 market volume was 7791 MT in 2016 and it will be 9981 MT in 2023, with a Growth Rate of 3.60% from 2016 to 2023.

The worldwide market for Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 730 million US$ in 2024, from 560 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) Market will reach Million USD in 2019.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Brother Enterprises, Huazhong Pharma, Zhejiang Tianxin, DSM.

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Thiamine Nitrate Type, Thiamine Hydrochloride Type.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Feed Additive, Food Additive, Pharmaceutical, Supplement and Cosmetics.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vitamin B1 (Thiamine Mononitrate) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

