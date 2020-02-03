Widespread Popularity and Health Benefits to Trigger Aloe Vera Based Drinks Market

Nature has provided with large variety of flora and fauna that are highly beneficial for humans. They are used in form of medicine, agriculture, trade, manufacturing of different products, and similar other benefit. Talking about one such plant is aloe vera, which is high used in making cosmetics products, skin lotions, and ointments. It is now used for making beverages as well. However, some researches that are against the use of actual effectiveness of aloe vera, specifically its use as a protective agent against sunburn. Nevertheless, its demand is increasing in various developed and developing countries due to its various health benefits. Demand for aloe vera drinks is high in Europe on the accounts of large number of health conscious people in the region.

Several companies in the aloe vera based drinks market are focusing on developing new and different types of beverages to meet the growing demand in this market. For instance, Hiller & Associates have developed new range of aloe vera water in coconut and strawberry banana flavors in their next wave of beverages. Initiative like these are likely to boost the demand in the aloe vera based drinks market in the coming years.

What some of the major drivers that led the growth of aloe vera based drinks market?

One of the major cause of the growth of aloe vera based drinks is its high demand and massive popularity in the global market. Thus, high awareness about the benefits of aloe vera has encouraged the suppliers to come up with different flavors and modify products to meet the growing demand. The availability of new and different variety of flavors available in aloe vera based drinks has further attracted large number of customers. Moreover, drinking aloe vera based drinks helps in maintaining healthy skin as it sooths minor skin irritation, burns, cuts, and scrapes. It also helps in increasing water content in intestines and benefit in reducing constipation problems.

Adding to it, aloe vera based drinks provides various health benefits such as hydration, alkalinity, liver function, digestive benefits, and nutritious boost that have further fuelled the aloe versa based drinks market. It also helps in improving immune system due to the presence of folic acid, amino acid, and various types of vitamins present in it. Furthermore, consumption of aloe vera based drinks helps in faster elimination of acidifying food due to alkalizing effect.

What are some of the restraining factors for the growth of aloe vera based drinks market?

Despite the growing demand for aloe vera, some researchers state that the excessive consumption of aloe vera may have negative effects on the users. Over dose of aloe vera drinks can cause nausea, liver dysfunction, and allergic reaction. As aloe vera drinks contains anthraquinones, therefore if incase it is consumed in large quantity it may increase the risk of having diarrhea. Women undergoing pregnancy should also avoid consuming aloe vera drinks because of its irritant and purgative properties that may lead to birth defects or even miscarriage. In addition, breast-feeding females also need to restrict consuming aloe vera drinks as it can cause severe diarrhea for the baby. Besides these, high prices of aloe vera drinks as compared to other conventional juices and drinks is also impeding the market’s growth.