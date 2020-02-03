Worldwide Deployable Military Shelters Sales to Cross US$ 932 Million in 2019

Although the overall military expenditure landscape has witnessed some remarkable changes, arising from unsettling political tensions between the political superpowers, governments across the globe are projected to make significant investments in deployable military shelters in 2019.

As per a recently concluded market study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global deployable military shelters market is expected to register stead growth, through the forecast period, 2018-2028, considered in the scope of the study. The global sales of deployable military shelters, is pegged to generate US$ 932.5 Million in 2019, with the annual growth rate exceeding 4 percent. The increasing demand for deployable military shelters for soldiers can be attributed to personnel-oriented applications, as projected in the market study by FMI.

North America’s Deployable Military Shelters Sales to Cross US$ 292 Mn in 2019

North America is expected to showcase maximum investment in deployable military shelters, followed by Western Europe. In addition, governments of emerging economies including China and India are also expected to expand their military spending, translating into increased investments in deployable military shelters, in the coming years. North America—being the largest regional shareholder in the global revenue of deployable military shelters market—will exceed the valuation of US$ 292.3 Mn in 2019.

“Given the global terrorism scenario, more in regions like the Asia, Middle East, and Europe, governments are making efforts to deploy additional troops in the affected areas. In addition, increasing migrant population in stable economies such as Europe and North America, is a critical factor supplementing to the sales of deployable military shelters, further. In terms of volume sales of deployable military shelters, China is expected to grow 1.6x, through 2028. North America, is estimated to create an incremental opportunity 17.9x of that represented by Latin America. Spending on deployable military shelters by key regions like North America, Western Europe, and China will collectively account for 60 percent of the total share”, explains a senior analyst.

Wheel of Fortune: FMI Presents Segmentation Analysis on the Basis of Growth Rates

FMI, in its report on the global deployable military shelters market, offers an in-depth segmentation analysis, on the basis on material type, size, shelter type, and application. The wheel of future analysis places each segment in different growth quadrants—ranging from, slow to high growth quadrant. Key insights include:

On the basis of material type , although conventional deployable military shelters account for a market share of over 66 percent, composites will represent a relatively higher year-over-year growth rate, compared to the former material type. Growing demand for composites-made deployable military shelters can safely be attributed to its capability to withstand adverse climate conditions apart from availability of an extensive range of composite materials and growing customization in shelters. While composites are placed in the high growth quadrant conventional material type is projected to represent moderate growth, through the assessment period.

, although conventional deployable military shelters account for a market share of over 66 percent, composites will represent a relatively higher year-over-year growth rate, compared to the former material type. Growing demand for composites-made deployable military shelters can safely be attributed to its capability to withstand adverse climate conditions apart from availability of an extensive range of composite materials and growing customization in shelters. While composites are placed in the high growth quadrant conventional material type is projected to represent moderate growth, through the assessment period. In terms of shelter type , soft wall shelters will gain prominence, through 2028, attributable to increasing development of light-weight shelters, such as carbon fiber shelters. Soft wall is estimated to remain high volume- high value segment over the projected period. Although rigid wall shelters are placed in the high growth quadrant in terms of value, soft wall shelters segment is likely to project a promising year-on-year volume growth, further creating significant opportunities for manufactures.

, soft wall shelters will gain prominence, through 2028, attributable to increasing development of light-weight shelters, such as carbon fiber shelters. Soft wall is estimated to remain high volume- high value segment over the projected period. Although rigid wall shelters are placed in the high growth quadrant in terms of value, soft wall shelters segment is likely to project a promising year-on-year volume growth, further creating significant opportunities for manufactures. Applicability of deployable military shelters will remain highest for soldier personnel use, given the expanding military bases, globally and rise in overseas troops deployment. While medical facility and aircraft base are place in the slow growth quadrant and command post in steady growth quadrant, sales of vehicle mounted deployable military shelters will increase given the growing demand for mobile tactical shelters. Moreover, high-tech engineered tactical vehicles have been gaining demand in the recent years, specifically for remote and stealth operations in remote locations, thereby, driving the sales of vehicle mounted deployable military shelters.

will remain highest for soldier personnel use, given the expanding military bases, globally and rise in overseas troops deployment. While medical facility and aircraft base are place in the slow growth quadrant and command post in steady growth quadrant, sales of vehicle mounted deployable military shelters will increase given the growing demand for mobile tactical shelters. Moreover, high-tech engineered tactical vehicles have been gaining demand in the recent years, specifically for remote and stealth operations in remote locations, thereby, driving the sales of vehicle mounted deployable military shelters. In terms of sizing of deployable military shelters, demand for small size (length up to 6 mtrs) is projected to witness substantial demand in personnel shelter segment, compared to large size deployable military shelters.

“Carbon-hybrid structures are one of the latest innovations in the military shelters, as it provides optimum weight and strength. Although the structures tend to be lighter, stronger frame provides high snow and wind tolerance, compared to the conventional materials. Moreover, carbon-hybrid structures occupy less space, thereby reducing storage and transportation costs. Given the expansion of military operations to the most remote areas and the growing demand for cost-effective deployable military shelters are some critical factors driving the sales of carbon-hybrid structures”, further explains the analyst.

Material Innovations to Remain a Core Strategy among Manufactures

The global deployable military shelters market showcases a highly organized landscape with a few tier-1 companies showing dominance over the market, in terms of revenue share. As per the competitive landscape analysis, tier-1 companies including Alaska Structures, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Röder HTS Höcker GmbH, AAR, and Weatherhaven hold a market share of up to 54 percent, pumping over US$ 30 Million in the global deployable military shelters market. Tier-2 companies and others, account for a market share of approximately 46 percent, including HDT Global, Nordic Shelter AS, ZEPPELIN MOBILE SYSTEME GmbH, Gichner Shelter Systems, DREHTAINER GmbH, among others.

While 45 percent of key players are likely to focus on expansion of manufacturing facilities, given the growing demand from military sector, nearly 20 percent of the companies are expected to enter into strategic agreements and collaborations.

Key players are also projected to expand their regional footprint to target previously untapped markets and sustain in the deployable military shelter market.

Nearly 25 percent of key players in the global deployable military shelters market are projected to launch new products, adjunct with the evolving technological advancements.

Close to 7 percent of companies operating in deployable military shelters landscape will enter into mergers and acquisitions, as per the report.

Apart from core forward market strategies adopted by key companies in the global deployable military shelter landscape, FMI also offers a complete SWOT analysis of all the companies profiled in the report along with the strategy overview.