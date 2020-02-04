Proteomics Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Proteomics Market (Component – Instruments, Reagents, and Services; Application – Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. Proteomics is a large-scale study of proteins. It is specifically used to refer to protein purification and mass spectroscopy. Proteomics is utilized in drug discovery and clinical diagnosis in various applications. Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on the proteomics market. The report provides in-depth information about the proteomics market at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period.

Rising Awareness Regarding the Benefits of Personalized Benefits Stimulates the Growth of the Industry

The rising applications in drug discovery drive the growth of the proteomics market. The growing development of personalized medicines contributes to the growth of the proteomics market. The rising awareness regarding the benefits of personalized benefits stimulates the growth of the proteomics market. The surge in research and development expenditure in the development of proteomics promotes the growth of the proteomics market. The growing availability of proteomics instruments in developed and emerging markets contributes to the growth of the proteomics market.

In addition, a protein targeted treatment stimulates the development of precision molecular medicines for various autoimmune diseases and molecular targets in malignancies. Such benefits of the proteomics market encourage the growth of the proteomics market. On the flip side, high costs associated with proteomics components and a lack of skilled professionals in proteomics hamper the growth of the proteomics market. Moreover, the development of mass spectrometry-based proteomics creates several opportunities for the growth of the proteomics market.

Reagents Sub-Segment is Expected to Have Maximum Share in the Component Segment of the Market

The global proteomics market is segmented on the basis of components and applications. Based on the component, the global proteomics market is divided into instruments, reagents, and services. Reagents sub-segment is expected to have maximum share in the component segment of the proteomics market owing to precursors of chemical reactions in protein structure analysis. The application segment includes drug delivery, disease diagnosis, and other applications. Drug delivery sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the application segment of the proteomics market owing to rising research and development expenditure.

North America is Expected to Hold A Premium Share in the Global Proteomics Industry

Geographically, the global proteomics market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a premium share in the global proteomics market. The rising research and development investments and increasing funding by different organizations contribute to the growth of the proteomics market. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow in the global proteomics market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing use of advanced technology in different areas such as drug designing, disease pathway determination, and protein analysis stimulates the growth of the proteomics market. Europe is growing in the global proteomics market.

Proteomics Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the global proteomics market are Bruker Corporation, General Electric Company, PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Caprion Biosciences Inc., and other companies. The leading companies operating in the global proteomics market are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations that contribute to the growth of market share.

