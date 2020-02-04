3D Printing Healthcare Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry 2025

The 3D printing technology caters to the rising demands of personalized medical care by providing customized medical devices based on individual needs. In addition, it enables surgeons to plan surgeries, which in turn helps to reduce the operative risks involved during complex procedures, risk of infection, and decrease the duration of anesthesia exposure.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, utilizes a layer-by-layer addition technique to produce physical objects from a three-dimensional digital file.

The global 3D Printing Healthcare market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the 3D Printing Healthcare market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of 3D Printing Healthcare in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of 3D Printing Healthcare in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global 3D Printing Healthcare market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global 3D Printing Healthcare market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

3D Systems Corporations

Stratasys

SLM Solutions Group

EnvisionTEC

Arcam AB

Organovo Holdings

Oxford Performance Materials

Materialise NV

Bio3D Technologies

Cyfuse Medical K.K

Market size by Product

Droplet Deposition (DD)

Photopolymerization

Laser Beam melting

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Market size by End User

External wearable devices

Clinical study devices

Implants

Tissue engineering

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

