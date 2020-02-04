3D Printing In Automotive Industry Depth Survey 2019

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is the process of producing three dimensional objects from a digital file using a printing machine. This process involves laying down successive layers of material until the entire object is built. 3D printing is being adopted across industries such as automotive, defense, and aerospace.

The primary application of 3D printers in automotive is for prototyping and tooling. Using 3D printing for prototyping reduce the turnaround time for making a prototype. Previously, manufacturers would outsource the prototyping process, which results in additional costs and increased their turnaround time. OEMs can now print a prototype overnight and at one fourth of the cost using 3D printing. Polymers are the most preferred 3D print materials because of their flexibility and strength. Metals are expected to be adopted as 3D print material in the future, as components that need to withstand high temperature and pressure can be manufactured using 3D printers with metals as print material. However, 3DP cannot be used for mass manufacturing, owing to the size constraint, and a 3D printer will not be able to print more than one object at a time

In 2018, the global 3D Printing In Automotive market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the 3D Printing In Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the 3D Printing In Automotive development in various regions.

The key players covered in this study

3D Systems

Autodesk

Arcam AB

Stratasys

Voxeljet

Exone

Hoganas

Optomec

Local Motors

Ponoko

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stereolithography (SLA)

Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting (EBM)

Fused Disposition Modeling (FDM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing (LOM)

Three Dimensional Inkjet printing (3IDP)

Market segment by Application, split into

Prototyping and Tooling

RandD and Innovation

Manufacturing Complex Products

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

