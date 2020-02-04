Top Leading Report on Predictive Security Intelligence Solution Market- Quantum Secure Inc., Securonix, Inc. and Carbon Black, Inc.

Predictive security intelligence solutions help security organizations to prevent and predict possible threats on the basis of circumstantial analysis of data from multiple security systems and devices. Predictive security intelligence solutions enable organizations to forecast physical security operations and possible security risks. It also uses the log that is maintained for each device and system with the use of predictive analytics. This helps in transforming the data into critical knowledge and actionable insights. These perceptions not only benefit the organizations by saving their operational expenditure but also allow preventive actions for a possible threat, thus preventing a catastrophe.

Predictive security intelligence solutions helps to classify and manage the threats that pose the greatest risk to your business and require immediate attention. Predictive security intelligence solutions helps to find threats fast, automate compliance, accelerate investigation times and respond to incidents. The predictive security intelligence solution hastens investigations and resolves the threats. Real-time analytics abilities of predictive security intelligence solutions are based on event stream processing. This is the similar technology that has helped in credit card fraud detection and high-speed trading. Carbon Black is the first company to introduce event stream handling to endpoint security.

Today, most of the security expenditure is concentrated on reactive or defensive approaches to threats. Organizations are adopting predictive security intelligence solutions to prevent threats before it is too late to resolve this problem. The predictive security intelligence solution actively classifies critical threats in the context of operational processes, business objectives, and monitoring mandates. Thus, the security teams can easily forecast threats and efficiently communicate their consequences to the line of business. This is one of the key factors that is anticipated to boost the predictive security intelligence solution market during the forecast period. In addition, predictive security intelligence is an endpoint protection platform that combines security, making it easy to avoid, examine, remediate, and search for threats.

The global predictive security intelligence solution market can be segmented based on deployment, solution, type, enterprise size, end-use, and geography. On the basis of deployment, the market can be segmented into cloud, on premise, and hybrid. The cloud segment is further divided into private and public. Based on solution, the market can be classified into fraud prevention, cloud security, cyber threat, data exfiltration, identity and access, application security, and others. In terms of type, the predictive security intelligence solution market can be segmented into business solutions and industry solutions. Based on enterprise size, the market can be classified into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. In terms of end-use, the market can be segmented into banking, financial services and insurance; government; hospitality; retail & e-commerce; IT & telecommunication; manufacturing; transportation & logistics; and others.

Based on geography, the global predictive security intelligence solution market can be divided into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The market in North America is projected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a profitable for predictive security intelligence solution market in the near future, due to the widespread client base and fast digitization in the region. Growth in infrastructure development and continuous technological innovations in various sectors in different countries of this region is anticipated to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global predictive security intelligence solution market are focused on providing solutions as per requirements, including implementation of different technologies, and upgrade and expansion of the existing systems. The global predictive security intelligence solution market is characterized by the presence of several major players such as Quantum Secure Inc., Securonix, Inc. and Carbon Black, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.