Adult and Adolescent Vaccines Market Highly Favorable to the Growth Rate by 2021

Vaccines are biological agents that helps the immune system to prepare for an infection against harmful pathogens. When a vaccinated person is exposed to a disease after vaccination then his/her body can be able to fight with the disease microorganism and is able to destroy it. Clinical Infectious Disease division of Oxford Journal stated that, every year thousands of adults and adolescent died and hospitalized due to the diseases that could have been prevented by vaccination. Vaccines can be classified as seasonal vaccines (influenza, mumps) and travel vaccines (hepatitis A, measles). Some of the common adult and adolescent vaccines includes tetanus, diphtheria, varicella, pneumococcal, hepatitis A and hepatitis B. Cervical cancer is the most common type of cancer found in women. The vaccine for cervical cancer prevents the infection of Human Papilloma Virus which is the causative agent for cervical cancer.

With increasing prevalence of various cancer (cervical cancer) and infectious diseases (hepatitis A & B) accentuates the growth of the global adult and adolescent vaccines market. In addition, government initiatives for adult and adolescent vaccines also demands the market growth. The high cost of these vaccines might restrict the global adult and adolescent vaccines market.

Geographically, North America and Europe dominates the global market for adult and adolescent vaccines due to increased awareness among people and rising prevalence of cervical cancer in these continent. Asia-Pacific holds the third position in adult and adolescent vaccines market owing to increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. The market for adult and adolescent in RoW region is at initial stage and is considered as an untapped market.

Major market players contributing the global market share of adult and adolescent vaccines includes Merck KGAa, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Pfizer and Sanofi Aventis.