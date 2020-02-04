Agriculture Drones Market Development by New Technology in Agriculture 2019 to 2025

The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on markets capacities and on the changing structure of the Agriculture Drones.

The Global Agriculture Drones market is expected to grow from USD 864.4 million in 2016 to USD 4,209.2 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 30.19% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: DJI,3DR,Trimble Navigation,DroneDeploy,AgEagle,Agribotix,AutoCopter,Delair-Tech,Eagle UAV Services,HoneyComb,PrecisionHawk,Parrot,Yamaha Motor,AeroVironment

Drones, better known as unmanned aerial vehicle is the aircraft without the human pilot. It has been into existence for long time and are used in various industry including mining, construction, military and agriculture. The agriculture use of drones have recently gained traction after the world started witnessing the tremendous growth in population leading towards the growing demand for food.

However, use of such UAV for precision agriculture has been in use since 1990s in some part of Asia-pacific, North America and Europe. These UAV were largely used for spraying pesticides, crops in farm area and are still being used for the same purpose in many parts of the world. The agriculture drone market is therefore the most attractive market that is expected to change the way farming was earlier done.

Contents of the 15 Chapters for This Agriculture Drones Market Study :-

Chapter 1, to describe Agriculture Drones Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Agriculture Drones, with sales, revenue, and price of Agriculture Drones, in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2018 and 2019;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Agriculture Drones, for each region, from 2015 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Agriculture Drones market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agriculture Drones sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The global agriculture drone market is expected to be driven by the North America region However, Europe is estimated to contribute major share in the overall agriculture drone market, closely followed by Asia Pacific. In Europe, France is anticipated to drive the growth of agriculture drone market. The growing deployment of drone in European countries are largely due to the growing need among countries to enhance the overall farm productivity. The European Union (EU) is also actively working in the direction of deploying drones for farming.

In Asia Pacific, countries including Japan, China and Australia are anticipated to drive the growth of agriculture drone market. Japan dominated the market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on the development environment, Market size, development trends, operation situation and future development trends of Agriculture Drones Market on the basis of current situation of the industry in 2019 so as to make full comprehension and judgment on the competitive situation of Agriculture Drones Market Carrier and assist manufacturers and investment organization to better grasp the development course of Agriculture Drones Market.

Agriculture Drones Market, by Types:

Hardware

Software

Agriculture Drones Market, by Applications:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

OEM Technology Solution Providers

Important attributes of the report:

The 360-degree Agriculture Drones overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. A complete and useful guide for new market aspirants. Forecast information will drive strategic, innovative and profitable business plans. SWOT analysis of players will pave the way for growth opportunities, risk analysis, investment feasibility and recommendations. Lastly, the research methodology and data sources are offered in this report.

What this Research Study Offers:

Global Agriculture Drones Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

Global Agriculture Drones Market share analysis of the top industry players.

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants in Global Agriculture Drones market.

Global Agriculture Drones Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional Global Agriculture Drones markets.

Global Agriculture Drones Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations).

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends.

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements.

