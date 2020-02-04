Air Freight Service Market Segmentation,Parameters and Prospects 2019 to 2025 Market Research Report
Air Freight Service Industry 2019
Description:-
In 2018, the global Air Freight Service market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Air Freight Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Air Freight Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kuehne + Nagel
CEVA Logistics
Toll Group
Graf Air Freight
ALPS Global Logistics
Grandeur Logistics
DHL Group
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Panalpina
DSV
Bolloré Logistics
Expeditors
Nippon Express
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
KWE
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Board Courier
Daily Flight
Market segment by Application, split into
International Air Freight
Domestic Air Freight
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Air Freight Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Air Freight Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Air Freight Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-Board Courier
1.4.3 Daily Flight
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Air Freight Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 International Air Freight
1.5.3 Domestic Air Freight
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Air Freight Service Market Size
2.2 Air Freight Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Air Freight Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Air Freight Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Kuehne + Nagel
12.1.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Air Freight Service Introduction
12.1.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development
12.2 CEVA Logistics
12.2.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Air Freight Service Introduction
12.2.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development
12.3 Toll Group
12.3.1 Toll Group Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Air Freight Service Introduction
12.3.4 Toll Group Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Toll Group Recent Development
12.4 Graf Air Freight
12.4.1 Graf Air Freight Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Air Freight Service Introduction
12.4.4 Graf Air Freight Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Graf Air Freight Recent Development
12.5 ALPS Global Logistics
12.5.1 ALPS Global Logistics Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Air Freight Service Introduction
12.5.4 ALPS Global Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 ALPS Global Logistics Recent Development
12.6 Grandeur Logistics
12.6.1 Grandeur Logistics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Air Freight Service Introduction
12.6.4 Grandeur Logistics Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Grandeur Logistics Recent Development
12.7 DHL Group
12.7.1 DHL Group Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Air Freight Service Introduction
12.7.4 DHL Group Revenue in Air Freight Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 DHL Group Recent Development
Continued……
