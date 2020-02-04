Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Solution Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2017-2027

Globally Anti-money Laundering Software Solution market is growing as this software helps financial institution, banks and other enterprises to monitor suspicious transaction and analyze the customer data. AML software solutions operates in various categories such as customer identity management, currency transaction report, and compliance software. Anti-Money Laundering provide real-time alerts and tools to report suspicious actions to maximize security and operational effectiveness. Furthermore, AML offers a fully integrated data model, data warehouse, and data normalization covering all aspects of trading and account activity for enterprises. Anti-Money Laundering Software Solution Market helps enterprises operating in the market to identify the growth opportunities to propel their operations.

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software SolutionMarket: Drivers and Challenges

The major driver for Anti- Money Laundering (AML) software solution market are convergence of increased regulations, and regulatory enforcement actions, and next-generation technologies that address Anti-Money Laundering and fraud management across the enterprise. Furthermore, for financial enterprises it has become essential to understand the importance of compliance and to invest in Anti Money laundering technology to reduce the risk factors in business operations.Governments are making Anti-Money Laundering Software Solution compulsory for enterprises to avoid unlawful financing activities.

In contrast to this, due to high cost implementation, issues pertaining to data security and complexity of data interpretation is restraining the Anti-Money Laundering Software Solution Market growth.

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software SolutionMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of type:

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Currency Transaction Reporting

Customer Identity Management Systems

Compliance Management Software

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Others

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software SolutionMarket: key players

Some of the key players for Speech Anti-Money Laundering Software Solution Market are Fiserv Inc, SAS Institute Inc, NICE Actimize Inc, Norkom Technologies Ltd, IBM, TCS, Oracle Corp, Infosys, 3i Infotech Ltd, Accuity Birst Inc, ACI Worldwide Inc, Acquilan Technologies Inc, Ficrosoft, Cellent Finance Solutions AG, EastNets Ltd, Ficrosoft Infor Global Solutions, FIS.