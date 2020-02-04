Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market 2019 Global Significant Growth,Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2025
Artificial Intelligence in Construction Industry 2019
Description:-
In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Microsoft
Oracle
SAP
Alice Technologies
eSUB
SmarTVid.Io
DarKTrace
Aurora Computer Services
Autodesk
Jaroop
Lili.Ai
Predii
Assignar
Deepomatic
Coins Global
Beyond Limits
Doxel
Askporter
Plangrid
Renoworks Software
Building System Planning
Bentley Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Institutional Commercials
Heavy Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Artificial Intelligence in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Artificial Intelligence in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
