Artificial Intelligence in Construction Market 2019 Global Significant Growth,Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2025

Artificial Intelligence in Construction Industry 2019

Description:-

In 2018, the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Artificial Intelligence in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Artificial Intelligence in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

Alice Technologies

eSUB

SmarTVid.Io

DarKTrace

Aurora Computer Services

Autodesk

Jaroop

Lili.Ai

Predii

Assignar

Deepomatic

Coins Global

Beyond Limits

Doxel

Askporter

Plangrid

Renoworks Software

Building System Planning

Bentley Systems

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

On-premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Institutional Commercials

Heavy Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Artificial Intelligence in Construction status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Artificial Intelligence in Construction development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

