Automotive Convertible Roof System Market Growth Rate and Share Analysis 2019
A convertible roof system allows an open-air driving experience, with the ability to provide a roof when required. Europe is estimated to be the largest convertible roof system market because of the trend of integrating additional features for enhancing comfort and driving experience and the increase in premium vehicle sales. Additionally, the region is a hub for automotive giants and premium vehicles. Germany houses the largest automotive industry in Europe and is home to major automobile manufacturers such as Volkswagen, BMW, Audi, and Daimler.
In 2018, the global Automotive Convertible Roof System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the Automotive Convertible Roof System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Convertible Roof System development in various regions.
Request a Sample copy of [email protected] https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/526046
The key players covered in this study
- Webasto
- Magna International
- Valmet Automotive
- Asiin Seiki
- Continental
- Pininfarina
- Standex International
- Hoerbiger
- Haartz
- Gahh Automotive
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
By Rooftop Type
- Hard Top
- Soft Top
By Material Type
- PVC
- Carbon Fiber
- Aluminum
- Others
Browse Complete TOC with Tables and Figures index @
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Automotive-Convertible-Roof-System-Market-Research-Report-2019.html
Market segment by Application, split into
- Sedan/Hatchback
- SUV
- Roadster/Sports Car
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Inquiry Before Buying a Sample copy of [email protected]
https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/526046
Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager,
+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;
About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.