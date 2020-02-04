Automotive Friction Materials Industry Depth Survey 2019

Friction materials are used in systems that require specific contact interaction between two or more parts. Typical uses for friction materials are brake, clutch systems and transmissions.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest consumer of friction materials across the globe. The friction materials market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, and South Korea are highly populated economies with rising preference for personal vehicles, which is fueling the growth of the friction materials market in the region.

In 2018, the global Automotive Friction Materials market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Automotive Friction Materials status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Friction Materials development in various regions.

Request a Sample copy of [email protected] https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/526062

The key players covered in this study

Akebono Brake Industry

Federal-Mogul

Fras-Le

ITT

Aisin Seiki

Nisshinbo

MIBA

Carlisle Brake and Friction (CBF)

Valeo Friction Materials

Yantai Hi-Pad Brake Technology

Brembo

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lining

Pads

Blocks

Discs

Others

Browse Complete TOC with Tables and Figures index @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Automotive-Friction-Materials-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive OEM

Aftermarket

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

OE

Aftersales

Inquiry Before Buying a Sample copy of [email protected]

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/enquirybuy/526062

Contact Us: Mr. Jeet Jain, Sales Manager,

[email protected] ;

+1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

About us: – MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.