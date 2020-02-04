Automotive Seat Belt Market to 2021: Takata Corporation, Autoliv, Inc., AEC Narrow Fabrics, AEC Virginia, LLC, Ameri-Tek Manufacturing, Inc., Gill Industries, Inc., GWR Safety Systems, Inc

Global Automotive Seat Belt Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for automotive seat belt drive at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Units Mn) from 2017 to 2021. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global automotive seat belt market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for automotive seat belt during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the automotive seat belt market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive seat belt market. Porters Five Forces model has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, where in end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive seat belt market by segmenting it in terms of vehicle type, technology, design type, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for automotive seat belt in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

Global Automotive Seat Belt Market: Key Research Methodologies

The report provides the estimated market size of automotive seat belt for 2016 and forecast for the next seven years. The global market size of automotive seat belt has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key technology, vehicle type, design type, and regional segments of automotive seat belt market. Market size and forecast for each major system type, technology, and vehicle type have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology and Assumptions

3. Terminologies and Acronyms Used

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Technology Evolution

4.2. Automotive Seat Belt Market Forecast

4.2.1. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (000 Units) Forecast

4.2.2. Seat Belt Market Size: Y-o-Y Growth

4.2.3. Absolute $ Opportunity

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Trends

4.4. Automotive Seat Belt: Value Chain

5. Global Automotive Seat Belt market Analysis and Forecast By Vehicle Type

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Y-o-Y Projections, By Vehicle Type

5.1.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Vehicle Type

5.2. Market Size and Volume Forecast By Vehicle Type

5.2.1. Passenger Cars

5.2.1.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

5.2.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2.1.3. Market Size and Volume Forecast By Region

5.2.2. Commercial Vehicles

5.2.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

5.2.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

Continue…

