Automotive Threaded Fasteners Trends and Forecast 2019
A threaded fastener is a discrete piece of hardware that has internal or external screw threads. It falls into the overall fastener family. They are usually used for the assembly of multiple parts and facilitate disassembly. The most common types are the screw, nut and bolt.Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for automotive threaded fasteners during the forecast period owing to their large production and sales of vehicles. The government regulations for lightweight vehicles have led to advancements in technology for manufacturing lightweight and durable products in the region. Also, manufacturers are shifting from standard parts to customized parts, which will drive the demand for customized fasteners in the Asia Pacific region.
In 2018, the global Automotive Threaded Fasteners market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the Automotive Threaded Fasteners status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automotive Threaded Fasteners development in various regions.
The key players covered in this study
- WÃ¼rth
- Araymond
- ITW
- KAMAX
- STANLEY
- Aoyama Seisakusho
- Meidoh
- LISI
- NORMA
- Nifco
- Meira
- ZF TRW
- Precision Castparts
- Topura
- Chunyu
- Boltun
- Fontana
- Sundram Fasteners
- SFS intec
- Samjin
- Keller and Kalmbach
- Piolax
- BÃ¶llhoff
- EJOT Group
- GEM-YEAR
- RUIBIAO
- Shenzhen AERO
- Dongfeng Auto
- Chongqing Standard
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Stainless Steel
- Iron
- Bronze
- Nickel
- Aluminum
- Brass
- Plastic
Market segment by Application, split into
- Automotive OEM
- Aftermarket
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
