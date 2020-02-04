Biosensors Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2025

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the “Biosensors Market (Type – Sensor Patch, and Embedded Device; Product – Wearable, and Nonwearable; Technology – Electrochemical, Optical, and Other Technologies; Application – POC, Home Diagnostics, Food & Beverages, Environmental Monitoring, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025”. The global biosensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Increasing, Advancement in the Field of Nanotechnology is Anticipated to Create Fruitful Opportunities for the Growth of the Industry

The increasing use of biosensors from end-user industries across the globe drives the growth of the market. Biosensors play a major role in food analysis, drug development, crime detection, agricultural, medical diagnosis, environmental field monitoring, industrial process control and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and replacement of organs. Furthermore, increasing demand for cost-effective, easy-to-use, sensitive and highly accurate detection devices is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. However, the high cost required for research and development is expected to hamper the growth of the biosensor market. Moreover, increasing, advancement in the field of nanotechnology is anticipated to create fruitful opportunities for the growth of the cosmetic implants market.

Electrochemical Biosensor Holds Largest Share in this Market

The report on the global biosensor market is bifurcated into type, product, technology, and application. Based on type, the global biosensors market is further bifurcated into a sensor patch and an embedded device. Among them, a dental implant is accounted for to be maximum share in the cosmetic market over the forecast period. Based on technology, the market is further divided into electrochemical, optical and other technologies. Among them, the Electrochemical biosensor holds the largest share in this market. This is due to its wide range of advantages such as reproducibility, low detection limits, and optimum stability. The application segment is divided into POC, home diagnostics, food & beverages, environmental monitoring, and other applications.

The U.S. is the Key Country that Contributes to the Largest Revenue in the North America Biosensor Market

North America holds the largest share in the global biosensor market. The U.S. is the key country that contributes to the largest revenue in the North America biosensor market. Additionally, high incidences of chronic diseases and high investment in the research and development activities are some factors have a positive impact on the North America biosensor market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for point-of-care and improving healthcare expenditure in the region. Additionally, developing countries such as China, India, and South Korea have a positive impact on the Asia Pacific biosensor market owing to the development of technologically advanced and cost-effective products.

Biosensors Market: Competitive Landscape

The global biosensors market is moderately fragmented in nature. The global biosensors market includes Biosensors International Group, Biacore, Sysmex Corporation, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare, LifeScan, Inc., Siemens AG, Universal Biosensors, Medtronic plc, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. These players are focusing on research and development activities in order to maintain the market position. For instance, ForteBio launched a high-precision octet system biosensor for process development rigor.

