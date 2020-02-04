Blood Irradiation Market Is Gauged to Grow At a high CAGR 4.7% over the forecast period 2019 and 2025: QYResearch

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-5-2019] – The Global Blood Irradiation Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Blood Irradiation market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Blood Irradiation market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Blood Irradiation Market such as Wuhan HNC Technology Co., Ltd., Wenzhou Gengsheng Health Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., O3Vets, STS Steuerungstechnik + Strahlenchutz GmbH, Best Theratronics, Hitaci, Gilardoni, Gamma-Service, Cegelec, Rad Source, JL SHEPHERD & ASSOCIATES, Shinva Medical, NPIC, CIF medical. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Irradiation of human blood is used to avoid the TA-GVHD (transfusion-associated graft-versus-host-disease), a rare but devastating adverse effect of leukocytes present in blood component for immunocompetent transfusion recipients.

The classification of Blood Irradiation includes X-ray blood irradiation and Gamma-ray blood irradiation. And the proportion of X-ray blood irradiation in 2017 is about 52, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

The global Blood Irradiation market is valued at 44 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 63 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-2025.

Blood Irradiation is widely used in blood bank, hospital and research institutions. The most proportion of blood irradiation is used in blood bank, and the proportion in 2017 is about 74.62%.

North America is the largest sales place, with a Sales market share nearly 44% in 2017. Following North America, Asia-Pacific is the second largest sales place with the Sales market share of 26%.

Segment by Type

X-ray Blood Irradiation

Gamma-ray Blood Irradiation

Segment by Application

Blood Bank

Hospital

Research Institutions

