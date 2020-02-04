Blood Transfusion Market will grow at a CAGR of during 2019-2024

Blood transfusion is generally the process of receiving blood from one’s circulation intravenously. Trauma is considered to be the foremost cause of death and approximately 1, 80,000 people die with trauma every year. Each year 1.25 million people die because of these road accidents and a large amount of blood is being lost which requires blood transfusion and ultimately leads to the growth of the market. The blood supply for the transfusions is very limited as not only is the donor pool shrinking due to the aging population but also due to the stringent donor selection process, and this has ultimately increased the demand for blood transfusion.

The global blood transfusion sets are mainly produced in Europe, and Europe accounts for more than 40% share of production, followed by North America and China. In China, there are many small scale manufacturers to produce blood transfusion sets, but the Chinese blood transfusion sets product qualities are relatively low, and its products are mainly exported to some developing countries, such as Africa and South America.

Global consumer markets are mainly concentrated in Europe and North America, China’s potential market demand is huge, Because China’s large population and growing economy, which increasing people’ spending power, Africa and South Africa has a huge potential market demand, But the level of their economic development is low, people who live there do not have the spending power.

With the China manufacturers expanding the production, the sales price of China declined slightly. The sales prices of Europe, USA and Japan were always falling gently in the past five years.

The worldwide market for Blood Transfusion is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Blood Transfusion in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Braun

TERUMO

Grifols

Fresenius Kabi

GAMA GROUP

Welford Manufacturing

Helm Medical

Vogt Medical

JMS Co.

Wego

Suzhou Laishi

Y-type

Straiht

Other

Child

Adult

The report represents in-depth insights on the Market. It also provides detailed information about the major factors, such drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market, along with an analysis of micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, growth prospects, and their contribution to the BLOOD TRANSFUSION Market.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

