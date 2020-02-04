BUILDING ENERGY MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS (BEMS) MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2024

Advent of Next Generation BEMS has led to integration of building systems for better synchronization and monitoring of data on energy usage and better optimization. The report “Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market – (By Segments – Software, Services & Hardware; By Region – North America, Europe & Rest of the World) Market Outlook 2024” provides in-depth analysis of the current scenario, detailed market outlook of the global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market overall as well as across various sub-segments such as Software, Services & Hardware. Regional analysis is done across major markets in North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities in global Building Energy Management System (BEMS) market. The report has been segmented as following:-

Market Segmentation

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Geographical Coverage

• North America (The US)

• Europe

• Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Vendors

• Automated Logic Corporation (United Technologies)

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Johnson Controls International PLC

• Schneider Electric SE

• ABB Ltd.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Building Energy Management System (BEMS): Introduction

3.1 Building Automation

3.2 Building Energy Management System (BEMS)

4. Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Analysis

4.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

4.2 Market Share Analysis

4.2.1 Market Share by Segment

4.2.2 Market share by End-User

4.2.3 Market share by Functionality

4.2.4 Market Share by Region

5. Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Segmentation

5.1 Services

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.2 Software

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

5.3 Hardware

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6. Global Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) Market Regional Analysis

6.1 Europe

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.1.3 Market Share by Nations

6.1.4 Market Share by Customer Segment

6.2 North America (The US)

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

6.2.3 Market Share by Customer Segment

6.3 Rest of World

6.3.1 Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

7. Global BEMS Market Dynamics

7.1 Market Trends

7.1.1 BEMS Monitoring & Management – Cloud Penetration

7.1.2 Advent of Next Generation BEMS

7.2 Growth Drivers

7.2.1 High Demand for Energy-Efficient Systems

7.2.2 Energy Price Volatility

7.2.3 Regulatory Requirements

7.3 Challenges

7.3.1 Security Risks

7.3.2 High Implementation Costs

7.3.3 Lack of Skilled Expertise

8. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

10.1 Automated Logic Corporation

10.2 Honeywell International Inc.

10.3 Johnson Controls International PLC

10.4 Schneider Electric SE

10.5 ABB Ltd.

Continuous…

