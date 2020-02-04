Camping Equipment Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2025

Camping is an outdoor recreational activity involving overnight stays away from home in a shelter such as a tent, a caravan, or a motorhome. To be regarded as “camping” a minimum of one night is spent outdoors, distinguishing it from day-tripping, picnicking, and other similarly short-term recreational activities. Camping plays a vital role in overcoming various health problems like obesity and backpain as it helps the campers to improve their physical as well as mental health.

The major drivers of camping equipment are increasing recreational expenditure, changing lifestyle, and rising participation in outdoor recreational activities. Aging population and early retirement also will drive the industry as early retirement will give people more time for outdoor recreational activities. Growing health benefits of outdoor activities are also projected to give new shape to the camping equipment market during the next decade. Despite various challenges, the market for camping equipment is expected to grow over the forecast period.

The global Camping Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Camping Equipment market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Camping Equipment in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Camping Equipment in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Camping Equipment market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Camping Equipment market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market size by Product

Backpacks

Tents/Shelters

Sleeping Bags

Furniture/Airbeds

Coolers/Container

Others

Market size by End User

Online Retail

Offline Retail

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Camping Equipment market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Camping Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Camping Equipment companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Camping Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Camping Equipment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Camping Equipment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.