Centrifugal Pump Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025
The global Centrifugal Pump market is valued at 28800 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 34900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Grundfos
Flowserve
ITT
KSB
Sulzer
Ebara
Schlumberger
Weir Group
Wilo AG
Idex
Pentair
Clyde Union
Vano
Atlas Copco
DAB
FNS Pumps
Allweiler
Shanghai Kaiquan
FengQiu
Shandong Sure Boshan
LEO
CNP
Sanlian Pump Group
Hunan Changbeng
Shanghai East Pump
Shandong Shuanglun
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Axial Flow Pumps
Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps
Peripheral Pumps
Jet Pumps
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Domestic water and wastewater
Petroleum industry
Chemical industry
Food and beverage
Mining industry
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Centrifugal Pump Market Research Report 2018
1 Centrifugal Pump Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Centrifugal Pump
1.2 Centrifugal Pump Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Axial Flow Pumps
1.2.4 Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps
1.2.5 Peripheral Pumps
1.2.6 Jet Pumps
1.3 Global Centrifugal Pump Segment by Application
1.3.1 Centrifugal Pump Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Domestic water and wastewater
1.3.3 Petroleum industry
1.3.4 Chemical industry
1.3.5 Food and beverage
1.3.6 Mining industry
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Centrifugal Pump Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Centrifugal Pump (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Centrifugal Pump Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Centrifugal Pump Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…….
7 Global Centrifugal Pump Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Grundfos
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Centrifugal Pump Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Grundfos Centrifugal Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Flowserve
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Centrifugal Pump Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Flowserve Centrifugal Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 ITT
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Centrifugal Pump Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 ITT Centrifugal Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 KSB
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Centrifugal Pump Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 KSB Centrifugal Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Sulzer
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Centrifugal Pump Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Sulzer Centrifugal Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Ebara
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Centrifugal Pump Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Ebara Centrifugal Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Schlumberger
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Centrifugal Pump Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Schlumberger Centrifugal Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Weir Group
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Centrifugal Pump Product Category, Application and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Weir Group Centrifugal Pump Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued…..
