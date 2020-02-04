Chaga Mushroom Extract growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-5-2019] – The Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Chaga Mushroom Extract market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Chaga Mushroom Extract market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Chaga Mushroom Extract Market such as Baikal Herbs, Limonnik, World of Chaga, Lgberry, Nutra Green, Sayan Health, Fungi Perfecti, Annanda Chaga, Fungi Health, Eco-Siberia, Chaga Mountain. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

This report focuses on Chaga Mushroom Extract volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Chaga Mushroom Extract market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global Chaga Mushroom Extract market is valued at 16 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 21 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

The report on Global Chaga Mushroom Extract Market is a professional report which provides thorough knowledge along with complete information pertaining to the Chaga Mushroom Extract industry a propos classification, definitions, applications, industry chain summary, industry policies in addition to plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, etc.

Chaga mushroom extract is the bio-active components bioavailable extracted from the chaga mushroom. Chaga (Inonotus Obliquus) is a mushroom that typically grows on birch trees in colder climates across the Northern Hemisphere.

Chaga mushroom extract is rich in Polysaccharides, Beta-D-Glucans, Phytosterols, Betulin and Betulinic Acid (Triterpenes), Antioxidants and SODs. The health benefits of Chaga Mushroom Extract are numerous, many of which can be attributed to its immune-boosting ingredients and antioxidants. Chaga mushroom extract is help with supporting immune system, providing soothing properties, curing ulcers and gastritis, keeping normalizes blood pressure and cholesterol levels, antimicrobial activity, DNA damage protection and antiviral properties.

In the last several years, Global market revenue of Chaga Mushroom Extract developed smoothly, with an average growth rate around 4%. In 2015, Global Revenue of Chaga Mushroom Extract is nearly 14.41 M USD; the actual production is about 106.15 MT.

The classification of Chaga Mushroom Extract includes Water extract, Dual extract. And the proportion of Water extract in 2015 is over 80%, but the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.

Russia is the largest supplier of Chaga Mushroom Extract, with a production market share nearly 59% in 2015. North American is the second largest supplier of Chaga Mushroom Extract, enjoying production market share nearly 16.72 % in 2015.

Russia is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share over 40% in 2015. Following Russia, North America region is the second largest consumption place.

Market competition is not intense. Baikal Herbs, Limonnik, World of Chaga are the leaders of the industry, and Baikal Herbs is the largest player in the market with the market share nearly 25.34% in 2015. Followed Baikal Herbs; Limonnik is in the second place around the world.

