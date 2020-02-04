Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market Is projected to Grow At a high CAGR 6.8% over the forecast period 2019 and 2025: QYResearch

[Los Angeles, CA, 2-5-2019] – The Global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps Market such as Becton, Dickinson, ICU Medical, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun, Halyard Health, Smiths Group, Baxter International, Fresenius, Moog, Zyno Medical, Micrel Medical. They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

Chemotherapy pumps are one of the ways patients can have their chemotherapy. It allows patients to have chemo in a controlled way. Chemotherapy pumps are also called infusion pumps. Chemotherapy pumps may be capable of delivering fluids in large or small amounts, and may be used to deliver chemotherapy drugs.

The global average price of Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 533 USD/Unit in 2012 to 495 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps market is valued at 150 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2019-2025.

The classification of Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps includes LVP, Syringe Pump and Elastomeric Pumps. The proportion of Syringe Pump in 2016 is about 36.4%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

North America is the largest consumption market of Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps, with a sales market share nearly 38.6% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumption market of Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps, enjoying market share nearly 37.1% in 2016.

Market competition is high. Becton, Dickinson, ICU Medical, Terumo Corporation, B. Braun, Halyard Health, Smiths Group, Baxter International and Fresenius are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

Segment by Type

LVP (Large Volume Pump)

Syringe Pump

Elastomeric Pumps

Segment by Application

Hospital & Clinic

Home Care

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Chemotherapy Infusion Pumps market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

