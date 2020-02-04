Chromatography Reagents Market is Continue To Witness Positive Growth During 2015 – 2021

Chromatography is a separation technique used to separate components and solutes in the moving fluid stream through chromatographic reagents.Chromatography has numerous applications in biological and chemical fields. The technique is widely used in biochemical research for the separation and identification of chemical compounds. In the petroleum industry, the technique is employed to analyze complex mixtures of hydrocarbons. In addition, chromatography techniques are also used in the food and beverages industries, and cosmetic industry.

The global chromatography reagents market is categorized based on the various types of chromatography reagents, bed shapes, by mobile phase, separation mechanisms, and end users. Based on types of reagents, the report covers silylation reagents, alkylation and esterification reagents, acylation reagents, ion-pairing reagents, solvents, and buffers. The bed shape segment is further sub-segmented into the column and planar chromatography reagents. Based on the physical state of mobile phase, the report covers gas chromatography reagents, liquid chromatography reagents, and super critical fluid chromatography (SFC) reagents. Liquid chromatography reagents include high-pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC) reagents, ultra high-pressure liquid chromatography (UHPLC) reagents, and low-pressure liquid chromatography (LPLC) reagents. The separation mechanism segment is further sub-segmented into adsorption, partition, ion-exchange, size exclusion, and affinity. Based on end-users, the report covers pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, academic research institutes, food and beverages industries, hospitals and clinics, cosmetic industry, environmental agencies, nutraceutical companies, and others.

In terms of geography, North America dominates the global chromatography reagents market. This is due to increasing research on drugs and biologics in the region. In addition, rising government support for the development of novel drugs is also supporting the growth of chromatography reagents market. The U.S. represents the largest market for chromatography reagents in North America, followed by Canada. In Europe, Germany, France, and the U.K. hold major shares of the chromatography reagents market. The chromatography reagents market in Asia too, is expected to show high growth rate in the next five years. This is due to the fact that a lot of companies are setting up drug manufacturing facilities in the region. Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to lead the growth in the medical membrane devices market in Asia. India, China, and Japan are expected to be the fastest-growing markets for chromatography reagents in Asia.

Increasing government supports in the form of funding for the development of novel drugs is a key driver for the global chromatography reagents market. Besides, increasing demand of chromatography reagents in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and the introduction of novel reagents with advanced properties has fueled the growth of this market.

However, the presence of a number of alternatives techniques hampers the growth of the global chromatography reagents market. Moreover, the high cost of chromatography reagents and stringent government regulations for the approval of chromatography reagents also hinder the growth of the market. An increasing number of mergers and acquisitions of the reagents manufacturing companies is a key trend of the global chromatography reagents market.