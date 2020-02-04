Clamshell Packaging Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by the End of 2028

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global clamshell market in its published report, titled “Global Clamshell Packaging Market: Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2028”. In terms of revenue, the global clamshell packaging market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, owing to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecasts in this report.

Clamshells are similar to blister packs. The only difference is that clamshell have hinges which allow two halves structures to come together in a clamshell form. The clamshells can be made from material such as plastics or paper/paperboard. The clamshell packaging is very common form of packaging for industries such as food, electrical & electronics, cosmetics & personal care, household goods, gifts, toys & stationary, pharmaceuticals, etc. The clamshell packaging is very secure form of packaging and help to protect the products from any type of contamination. Also it is very cost effective and easy to manufacture, hence many consumer goods manufacturers are preferring this type of packaging for their products.

The global market for clamshell packaging is further segmented as per packaging type, material type, product type, and end use.

On the basis of packaging type, global market for clamshell packaging is segmented into trays, bowls, boxes and containers, and others. On the basis of material type, global market for clamshell packaging is segmented into plastic and paper/paperboard. On the basis of product type, global market for clamshell packaging is segmented into mock clamshell, 2-piece clamshell, and tri-fold clamshell. On the basis of end use, the global market for clamshell packaging is segmented into food, electrical & electronics, cosmetics & personal care, household goods, gifts, toys & stationery, pharmaceuticals and others.

This report assesses trends driving the growth of each market segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that prove substantially useful for other potential market entrants in the clamshell packaging market.

The North America clamshell packaging market includes country level analysis for the U.S. and Canada. The U.S clamshell packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period wherein food segment enjoys the dominant share, by end use type. The Latin America clamshell packaging market includes country level analysis for Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America. The Brazil clamshell packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. The Western Europe clamshell packaging market includes country level analysis for Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Benelux, Nordic and Rest of Europe. Germany and U.K. account for a significant market share in the Western Europe clamshell packaging market. The Eastern Europe clamshell packaging market includes country level analysis for Russia, Poland and Rest of Eastern Europe. The Russia clamshell packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% during the next decade. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan clamshell packaging market includes country level analysis for China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of APEJ. The APEJ clamshell packaging market represents most lucrative geographic region wherein India and China represent substantial incremental opportunity over the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) clamshell packaging market include country level analysis for GCC, South Africa, North Africa and Rest of MEA. Clamshell packaging market in the GCC region is particularly driven by high growth in the food segment. The Japan clamshell packaging market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.2% over the forecast period.

In this report, we have discussed individual strategies followed by these companies in terms of enhancing their product portfolio, creating new marketing techniques, mergers and acquisitions. The ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and company share collectively.

Key players operating in the global market for clamshell packaging include Amcor Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Universal Plastics Corporation, Westrock Company, Parksons Packaging Ltd, VisiPak Inc., Prime Packaging LLC, Placon Corporation Inc., Dordan Manufacturing Company, and Sonoco Products Company among others.

