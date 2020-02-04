Construction Sealants Market Forecast, Analysis, Trends, With Franklin International, H.B. Fuller, DAP, Asian Paints, Henkel, And More

Construction sealants industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Construction sealants market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Sealants can provide acoustic and thermal insulation and can also be used as fire barriers. There is a growing demand for construction sealants in glazing, flooring & joining and sanitary & kitchen activity, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years. Some of the major players in construction sealants market include

3M

Asian Paints

BASF SE

Bostik

Dap Products

Franklin International

General Electric

B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hodgson Sealants

ITW Polymer Sealants North America

Other players are KCC Corporation, KÖMMERLING CHEMISCHE FABRIK GMBH, Konishichemical indCo., Ltd., MAPEI Corporation, PCI Augsburg GmbH, Pecora Corporation, Pidilite Industries Limited,Selena Group, Sika Ag,Soudal Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, The Euclid Chemical Company, The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., Wacker ChemieAG and many more. The global construction sealants market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Drivers:

Demand ofconstruction sealants in residential housing and infrastructure sectors

Construction sealants bonding provides safety and ease of application

Hughdemand from glazing and panels in new high-rise buildings

Market restraint:

Stringent environment regulation

Segmentation:

The construction sealants market is segmented on the basis of resin type into

Silicone

Polyurethane

Polysulfide and others

Silicone is further sub segmented into

One-Component

Two-Component

Polyurethane is further sub segmented into

One-Component

Two-Component

Polysulfide is further sub segmented into

One-Component

Two-Component

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into

Glazing

Flooring & joining

Sanitary & kitchenand others

On the basis of geography, the construction sealants market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

